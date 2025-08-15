What happened between JaNa Craig & Kenny Rodriguez? Lizzo references the ‘Love Island’ couple’s split in new song preview

Lizzo’s latest Love Island-inspired lyric shines a spotlight on JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez’s high-profile breakup.

Recently, an intriguing intersection between reality TV and music has captured attention. Lizzo, in a preview of a new song shared online, appears to have weighed in on the Love Island-related breakup of JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, and it's putting the former couple back in the spotlight.

Tensions between the duo had already bubbled up in Love Island: Beyond the Villa, and now the pop star’s lyrics bring them into a broader cultural conversation.

What Lizzo’s preview reveals about the split between JaNa Craig & Kenny Rodriguez

In her new song preview shared on TikTok, Lizzo drops a lyric that directly touches on the split between JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez. The snippet reads:

“When it comes to my people, I don’t play, I don’t play / Like, why would Kenny play like that with JaNa?”.

Another version highlights deeper camaraderie: “…step for my b*h all day, every day.” Her tone clearly shows solidarity with JaNa, prompting Craig to respond enthusiastically with:

“Clock it, sis … we need to know”

Craig’s reaction made its own splash: she posted a TikTok of herself lip-syncing the snippet and captioned it, “No cause @lizzo we need to knowww…”, with a flurry of reaction emojis. In interviews, she expressed genuine delight:

“It’s so cute because I’m getting so much love … when it’s your favorite celebrity supporting you,” and revealed she even sent Lizzo a DM, calling her “Queen”.

What happened between JaNa Craig & Kenny Rodriguez?

Their relationship, forged during Love Island USA season 6, lasted nearly a year before ending in July 2025. The breakup appears to have been precipitated by mounting tensions, which emerged publicly during a nine-month anniversary date.

JaNa expressed frustration that Kenny gave her “serial-killer vibes” and that he misrepresented their living-together plans to a friend. Further insight came from the Beyond the Villa spinoff: Kenny said, “I want separation from you,” signaling his desire for space amid disagreements about their future together. Ultimately, the split was confirmed to have occurred on July 27, with both removing photos and unfollowing each other on social media.

On social platforms, JaNa has been vocal, calling the breakup “terrible, disgusting and disappointing” and revealing that the relationship hadn’t felt genuine from the start. Her comments also leaned into deeper betrayal:

“Discovering someone you loved isn’t who you thought they were… truly devastating,” she shared.

Accusations circulated, including her supporters and castmates like Serena Page and Leah Kateb rallying publicly, with some even accusing Kenny of manipulative or attention-seeking behavior.

In the midst of the media scrutiny, JaNa also urged fans to cease harassment, especially toward Kenny’s family.