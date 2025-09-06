“Or it could be that your music is trash”: Netizens react as Lizzo claims there’s been no summer hit in 2025 because the algorithm is uncontrollable

Lizzo sparks debate after saying the algorithm has killed the “song of the summer” in 2025.

Every summer usually has that one defining anthem that blares from car radios, spills out of beach bars and dominates TikTok dances until September rolls around. But according to Lizzo, 2025 has been strangely quiet on that front. The singer took to social media to argue that the reason we don’t have a clear “song of the summer” is because the algorithm is working against artists.

“The algorithm is uncontrollable,” she said, pointing to the way streaming platforms and social media shape which songs rise to the top. While some fans agreed with her take, others weren’t so forgiving. One sharp reply captured the mood perfectly:

“Or it could be that your music is trash.”

Or it could be that your music is trash cause what I’ve noticed about lizzo is when she makes videos like this often times she talking about her self but not directly I mean I get it it kind helps push back the h8 she gets but then again music in general is trash theses days — Bianca starr (@Biancastarr19) September 6, 2025

From jokes about repetitive pop formulas to questions about who controls the industry machine, netizens quickly turned Lizzo’s observation into one of the most talked-about debates in music this week.

Netizens react to Lizzo’s claim about the algorithm and the missing summer hit

Lizzo’s post lit up timelines almost immediately, with netizens diving in to share their unfiltered takes. Many argued that her statement about the algorithm wasn’t entirely wrong, but they weren’t convinced it excused the lack of memorable tracks this summer. As one user bluntly put it:

“blaming her own floppery on ‘the music industry’s algorithm’ is lowkey sad but i guess she has to cope somehow.”

Others found humor in the way she seemingly exempted one artist from her critique.

“She lost me at ‘except Beyoncé’ lol 🤣” wrote another.

Several commenters suggested the real problem isn’t algorithms but the repetitive nature of today’s pop production. One reply read:

“The algorithm isn’t stressing people out, it’s just tired of every pop star dropping the same ‘TikTok hook + two verses + bridge’ that sounds like AI work.”

The debate highlighted a broader frustration: music consumption is now largely dictated by streaming services and viral social media moments rather than traditional fan-driven momentum.

“When streams not fans decide hits the culture feels watered down,” another netizen remarked pointing to the idea that chart success today doesn’t always reflect genuine audience passion.

Some even questioned Lizzo’s framing altogether.

“So who has been controlling the algorithm all these years?” one skeptical user asked of her suggestion that the shift is suddenly out of artists’ control.

Still, there was some sympathy for her point. With playlists, TikTok trends, and algorithmic pushes shaping what people hear, many agreed the music industry feels increasingly manufactured.

But if Lizzo intended to start a nuanced conversation about digital platforms’ influence, much of the internet took it as a chance to joke, roast and dissect why this summer doesn’t have a defining hit song and whether that’s on the industry or the artists themselves.

Lizzo on the algorithm and the missing summer anthem

In her original comments, Lizzo lamented that 2025 feels unlike past years, where one undeniable song would dominate the season. She argued that the absence of a summer anthem wasn’t due to a lack of talent but rather the “uncontrollable” nature of the algorithm that now dictates exposure. According to Lizzo, the constant shuffle of recommended tracks and the focus on viral snippets prevent any one song from truly taking hold.

She pointed out that platforms prioritize quick, hook-driven content over full-bodied tracks, making it harder for artists to build cultural moments. While she noted Beyoncé as an exception, Lizzo suggested even the biggest stars are at the mercy of how algorithms push or bury their songs. Her comments tapped into a growing conversation about how the digital age has changed what it means for music to become a “hit,” especially when summer once guaranteed a defining soundtrack.

