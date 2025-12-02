"I was looking for a Youth Large" - Kash Patel reacts to report claiming he wore female FBI agent's raid jacket to Charlie Kirk's death site

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: Kash Patel, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Patel, a former public defender, federal prosecutor and Trump loyalist, is facing opposition from Democrats over his past criticism of the Justice Department and FBI. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Kash Patel reacted to reports claiming he wore a female FBI agent's raid jacket to Charlie Kirk's death site. Patel's tweet was a response to a post by Rep. Eric Swalwell, who wrote in his tweet that Patel wore the jacket "to cosplay as someone in charge." Swalwell's post was a reaction to a further tweet by MSNBC contributor Sam Stein.

In the post, Stein mentioned Kash Patel and wrote,

"He would not leave the plane without an FBI raid jacket. They found a female special agents' jacket for him. But it did not have Velcro patches. He demanded those too."

Finally, on December 1, the FBI director responded by saying,

"I was looking for a Youth Large... Domestic terrorism arrests are UP 30% this year — impressive, considering I spent zero days dating a Chinese spy named Fang Fang, where should I send your women's medium for date night?"

In his tweet, Swalwell further wrote that he would prefer Kash to focus on looking into controlling the "rampant domestic terrorism happening on his watch." In response, Kash made a reference to Fang Fang, who was a suspected Chinese spy for the Chinese Communist Party.

According to Forbes reports dating back to December 2020, Fang reportedly helped raise huge funds for Swalwell's 2014 House re-election campaign.

Kash Patel reportedly did not want to get off the FBI jet without his own raid jacket

A new 6-month report card on Kash Patel's leadership by former federal agents has popped up. According to this report, the FBI director was not ready to step out of the FBI jet without his own raid jacket when he reached Charlie Kirk's death site. He reportedly urged them to find a jacket that'd fit him.

Eventually, a female raid jacket could be arranged and was given to Patel. However, he reportedly was not very satisfied with it and complained that the two areas on the upper sleeves missed attached Velcro patches. He apparently said that he would not leave "until he had two patches to cover those areas."

This reportedly prompted members of an FBI SWAT team to take their own patches off and use those on the jacket that was given to Lash Patel. Reports also suggested that Patel later yelled at Special Agent-in-Charge Robert Bohls, as he was not satisfied with the investigation. According to the report, this led to Patel's deputy Dan Bongino issuing an apology too.

According to The Times of India, the report is set to be presented before the House and Senate Judiciary Committee. The writers of the report claimed that the anecdotes by the FBI personnel turned it negative. The conclusion of the report even suggested that Kash Patel was "in over his head." The report even described the FBI as being "all f*cked up."

Recently, Patel made it to the headlines after his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, filed lawsuits against a couple of right-wing podcasters for accusing her of being an Israeli honeypot. Wilkins has defended herself, arguing that she has never been to Israel.

As of now, there has been no response to Kash Patel's tweet.