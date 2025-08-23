What are the charges against Chicken P? Real name and all about the rapper in wake of 6-year prison sentence

Charges related to drug and weapons have been imposed on Chicken P (Image via Getty)

Chicken P recently received a sentence of six years on August 22, 2025, on charges related to drugs and firearms. Notably, the rapper is well-known for his singles like Venting, People’s Favorite, and more.

According to Raphouse TV, the latest verdict on Chicken P’s legal matter will include three years in prison and three years on paper. He is expected to come out of prison in September 2028.

However, further updates are awaited on where he would be serving his sentence.

The artist, whose real name is Rahkeib Smith, has reportedly been in prison for a long time and is dealing with a lot of legal issues.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, he reportedly pleaded guilty to two charges of cocaine distribution and firearm possession.

However, his sentencing was postponed after his attorney filed a motion in June this year.







He has been in custody since. He previously could not pass a drug test that was reportedly conducted as part of granting bail for two cases frok 2022.

In May 2025, a charge of recklessly endangering safety, imposed against Chicken P, was dismissed by the court after the witnesses did not appear.

His ongoing legal problems seemingly led to another consequence, where his appearance at the Summerfest 2025 was canceled. Chicken P’s performance was originally scheduled on June 28 at the Generic Power Stage, and although the organizers did not cite his legal issues as the reason, they said that it was due to unavoidable circumstances.

Chicken P has collaborated with other artists

According to All Music, the United States native’s songs have grabbed a lot of attention over the years for their lyrics, which also include themes of drug dealing.

His entry into the musical world dates back to 2016, and he has built a huge fan base since then.

Back in September last year, Chicken P opened up about his career as he spoke to Our Generation Music. He said that his first song was Pressure and it helped him to “get a buzz organically.”

Smith said that the producers slowly started contacting him. Rahkeib also disclosed that he was initially known as “Lil Chicken” and continued:



“I changed it a few years ago cuz I felt like, sh*t I’m grown I ain’t little no more. So from then I was like don’t call me lil, call me Chicken or Chicken P. And what does Chicken mean, it means whatever you think bro. Some people think it means money, some people think it’s somethin else.”



Smith mentioned that he listened to 50 Cent’s songs during his childhood, adding that Gucci Mane, Future, and Boosie Badazz have also been his favorites.

Chicken P recalled that his fan base expanded when he returned from jail around two years ago. He explained the same by saying:



“When I came home I saw how sh*t had skyrocketed through the roof. And I think it’s cause people got to see my whole story step by step. They seen me when I had nothing, they seen me when I had nothing, they seen me turn a little bit into something, they seen me lose it all, and then get it back.”



Smith is mostly known for his two projects, including Hardest Ni**a Livin’ and Lights, Camera, Action. He is also famous for his mixtape Chicken Scratch and other big projects such as Chick James, Vol. 1.

Another popular single in his credits includes Money Counter, which has received record-breaking views on YouTube.

He is additionally known for singles like Venting, People’s Favorite, Time & Time Again, and Crackstar. He has even collaborated with artists such as 42 Dugg.

He also keeps in touch with everyone through Instagram, where he is active with more than 200,000 followers.