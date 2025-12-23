The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Bronwyn Newport turns to daughter Gwen for post-season glow-up

Bronwyn Newport (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Bronwyn Newport shared a personal post-season reset in December, revealing that she enlisted her 19-year-old daughter, Gwen Newport, to help cover her gray hair following the conclusion of filming and amid an ongoing separation from husband Todd Bradley.

The moment, documented on Instagram on December 21, offered viewers a rare glimpse into a domestic reset closely tied to the end of a demanding television cycle.







In the video, filmed in her kitchen, Bronwyn showed Gwen applying hair dye as part of what she described as a post-season refresh. Bronwyn wrote in the caption,



“Nothing like your daughter tapping in to help you reset after a wild season. Grays under control thanks to [Garnier].”



The reel also included Gwen and the family puppy, which Bronwyn jokingly referred to as “the right glam squad.”

Bronwyn explained the timing of the makeover within the video itself, linking it directly to the pressures of filming. She said,



“After a season of filming, it can often feel like, ‘Eek! The dye has been cast. So here I am, dyeing away the grays the cast has given me.”



The comment positioned the moment as a practical reset rather than a promotional one, grounded in the aftermath of production.

The finished look appeared later in the clip, with Bronwyn modeling her refreshed hair while wearing the same Oscar de la Renta dress she wore when attending the Oscar de la Renta pre-fall 2026 show in the Dominican Republic alongside Gwen.

The appearance connected the at-home makeover to a recent public fashion moment, reinforcing the continuity between her personal life and public schedule during the off-season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Fellow cast member Angie Katsanevas responded in the comments, writing, “She is hired,” referencing Gwen’s role in the makeover. Bronwyn replied,



“She’s ready for the big leagues. Get her a chair!”



The exchange marked one of several light interactions among the cast of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City during the break between episodes.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 6 context and personal transitions

The timing of Bronwyn Newport’s post-season glow-up coincides with public confirmation of her separation from Todd Bradley. On Dec. 12, a representative for Bronwyn released a statement via People confirming the end of the marriage after nine years.



“After thoughtful consideration, Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley have separated. This was a mutual decision with care and respect for one another. They ask for privacy during this time.”



Questions surrounding whether Bronwyn Newport’s marriage would be addressed on the Season 6 reunion were answered by Andy Cohen, who teased the topic during a Dec. 16 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Cohen said the marital issues would be “discussed at length” during the reunion, signaling that the separation would not remain solely an off-screen development within The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City narrative.

Additional commentary came from castmate Meredith Marks, who addressed the situation on Watch What Happens Live. She said,



“I mean, my reaction was, do whatever works for you. After what happened not this season, but last season on the boat, and me coming under fire for trying to be supportive of her, and somehow it was spun into me supporting Todd, which was never the case. I have no comment on her marriage. That's why I didn't comment on her marriage at all this season.”



Earlier in the month, Bronwyn Newport also appeared on Peacock’s Reality Hot Seat with Heather Gay, where the two previewed the Season 6 reunion using football metaphors. Gay teased, “Someone may or may not have walked off,” further fueling anticipation around unresolved dynamics heading into the reunion.

Stay tuned for more updates.