HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 09: A customer loads his truck after shopping at a Kroger grocery store on September 09, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Kroger stock increased six percent as the company surpassed profit and sales expectations. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The Yuletide is upon us, and shopping never ends. If you still have some shopping to do, Kroger is open on Christmas Eve but with slightly reduced hours. The store and fuel centres are open until 6 pm, while the pharmacies are open till 4 pm.

Last-minute shoppers can walk in without any hassle to pick up holiday essentials. Customers should note that different locations might have different dates.

Make sure to contact the management of the stores closest to you so as not to miss out on deals and essentials this period.

You can also get $20 off your first pickup and delivery order of $75 or more. Offer ends on January 13. To be eligible for this coupon, the coupon must be clipped and redeemed.

Shopping hours might also be reduced in the days leading up to the new year.

Kroger’s seasonal offerings explored

There is a wide selection of holiday essentials like decorations, food and apparel at discounted prices. The Stove Top Cooking mix for chicken dressing is only $2 from $3.29. A bottle of Oyigug rich eggnog is selling for $4.59 from $5.99.

Sweets and candy are not exempt from the offerings, either. M&M’s milk chocolate, REESE’s milk and Butterfinger Jingles mix

After shortened hours on Christmas Eve, j be closed for Christmas Day 2025. This gives opportunities to the employees to enjoy the festivities with loved ones and family.

The luxury department store offers a wide range of apparel for the festive season, so last-minute shoppers are advised to confirm local store hours either on the website or from sales representatives.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.