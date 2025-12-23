Single’s Inferno season 5 teaser hints at intense romance and drama

Actress Ji Ye-Eun attends Netflix's "Kian's Bizarre B&B" Press Conference (Photo for reference, Image via Getty)

Single’s Inferno returns with season 5, following the release of an official teaser. The teaser runs for 1 minute and 12 seconds and introduces a new group of participants. The show is set to premiere on January 20, 2026.

The series continues its format of placing single men and women on an isolated island known as Inferno. Participants cannot use phones and must rely on in-person talks to form connections.

Those who match are allowed to leave Inferno for Paradise, where they spend time together with access to comfort and privacy.

The teaser focuses on early meetings, short exchanges, and selection moments among the participants. It shows group settings, private talks, and decision scenes. No names or backgrounds are shared in the teaser.

The video gives a first look at how the cast interacts during the opening phase of the season.

Since its debut in 2021, the show has released one season each year. Season 5 marks the fifth installment of the series.

The program is streamed on Netflix and is produced in South Korea.

According to reports, the production team has kept the same rules and structure used in earlier seasons. Viewers are expected to follow the cast through daily interactions, choices, and match outcomes across the season.

Format and production details of Single's Inferno

Season 5 of Single’s Inferno follows the same setup used in previous seasons. A group of single adults live together on Inferno with limited resources. They prepare meals, talk, and take part in scheduled activities.

Each night, participants choose who they want to match with. Only mutual choices allow a couple to go to Paradise. Paradise scenes include meals, rest, and longer conversations.

As reported by The Korea Times, producer Kim Jae-won stated that the team continues to select participants mainly based on physical appearance, as this aligns with viewer interest.

The teaser reflects this approach by focusing on first impressions and selection moments. No personal devices appear in the footage, keeping with the rule that phones are not allowed.

Online reactions began soon after the teaser release. One viewer wrote,

“Omgggg, they keep gettingggg bold with each season, and I don’t mind it. I’m super hooked!” Another comment read, “Ooooohhh, it’s going to be soooo spicyyy. Can’t waiiittttttt”.

These comments were shared on social platforms following the teaser drop. Netflix has not released the full episode count or weekly schedule yet.

Recap of what the Single’s Inferno teaser shows

The teaser opens with participants arriving on Inferno and meeting for the first time. Short clips show group walks, shared meals, and one-on-one talks.

Several scenes focus on selection cards and moments before choices are revealed. Paradise scenes appear briefly, showing pairs talking indoors.

No narration explains the rules, suggesting returning viewers are familiar with the format. Music is used throughout, but no dialogue is clearly highlighted.

The teaser does not reveal outcomes or long-term pairings. It also does not confirm changes to rules or new twists.

Viewers responded across platforms with short reactions. One viewer shared that the show continues to become bolder with each season and said they remain interested.

Another viewer said the upcoming season appears intense and added that they are waiting for its release. These responses show early interest ahead of the premiere.

Season 5 will stream globally on Netflix starting January 20, 2026. Further details about the cast and episode release plan are expected closer to the launch date.

