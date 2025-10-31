Gia Giudice struggles during a task in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, asked to shut up by the Directing Staff

Gia Giudice (Image via Getty)

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, season 4, episode 6, released on October 30, 2025, saw recruit and internet personality Gia Giudice struggling to complete the task that was performed in teams.

In one moment, the 24-year-old daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, who has also been on the show but left it early, was seen hanging suspended 170 feet above the floor in Morocco, struggling to complete the postman's walk within the time limit.

Billy Billingham and Jason “Foxy” Fox lost their patience with Gia constantly hesitating to do the task, which led them to scream constantly at Gia to speed it up.

Gia's frustration was clear, growing by the second, especially once she pointed out that the rope was caught on the camera attached to her helmet. Billingham snaps at her, saying,

I’ll do the shouting. You shut the f—k up!

Gia Giudice got scared during the task, earning a scold from the Directing Staff on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

During the latest episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Gia faced one of the harshest tasks, a postman’s walk across a 170-foot tightrope.

The challenge required all the remaining 10 recruits, divided into teams, to sidestep on that 170-foot rope suspended 170 feet above the canyon floor in Morocco's desert in less than 10 minutes.

From the start, Gia was hesitant and struggled to keep up with the time due to the scorching heat of Morocco and the scary height, while the Directing Staff, Billy and Jason were asking her constantly to increase her speed, as he says:

Speed it up! This is where you need the momentum now. It’s going to hurt while your arms are above your head. Let’s move it, come on! You’re taking too long. Don’t let your team down. You’re way beyond tired. Come on! … Move, move! Your team is relying on you

As she reached the suspended rope, she paused to indicate that the camera attached to her helmet was troubling her, calling out:

The rope is on my helmet!

However, the directing staff (DS) were not patient or tolerant at all. Mark Billingham snarled at her back, asking her to shut the f-k up. Meanwhile, Jason ‘DS Foxy’ Fox also added to the shouting, saying to her:

I don’t care where it is. You’re losing your shit for no reason … I don’t remember gobbing off to you about it. Get over it, now.

Gia attempts to defend herself, telling them that she is over it. Billingham again asks her to shut her mouth, shouting. Eventually, the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test recruit failed at the task and moved to the other side, receiving another round of insults for her bad performance.

She tried to defend herself, explaining she didn’t complain, but that she couldn’t see past the rope tangle, pointing to her helmet, she says:

I’m sorry, [the rope] was tangled on this.

Fox refused to accept it, remarking that he had a mouthful of rope and yet didn’t moan about it, reminding her that she shouted during the task, which Gia justified by saying she was scared, as he continued:

I don’t give a fuck. Stop answering back! Stop answering back! Don’t roll your eyes or I’ll [kick] you off this course for having a bad attitude! You will learn not to do that shit. Because there’s stuff coming up where you’ll get absolutely crucified. Am I fucking making myself clear?!

Eventually, Gia walked back to the safe zone with other recruits, visibly shaken and in tears, saying that the task was actually so scary.

Stay tuned for more updates.