"Ain't as glamorous as it sounds" - Saturday Night Live star Michael Che speaks out against backlash on poor Black families using SNAP

Saturday Night Live comedian Michael Che addressed growing criticism toward recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), emphasizing the struggles of poor Black families targeted in online discourse.

In an Instagram post on November 1, 2025, Che recalled his own experience with food assistance, writing,

“I grew up on free cheese and powdered milk and waiting for your friends to leave the store so they won’t see me pay with stamps. that sh*t ain’t as glamorous as it sounds. I promise.”

His remarks came amid heightened debate over SNAP benefits following the spread of misleading videos portraying recipients as exploiting the system.

Saturday Night Live's Michael Che condemns misinformation and racial bias in SNAP backlash

According to The Daily Beast, Che criticized what he described as hostility toward low-income families, particularly Black Americans, who rely on SNAP benefits. He stated,

“This SNAP freeze is really f**ked up. and I keep seeing a lotta racist videos celebrating (mostly black) families not being able to buy groceries.”

He questioned why poor communities are often blamed for systemic issues, explaining that there is a “weird idea” that if some individuals misuse welfare programs, no one should receive assistance.

Che also pointed out what he viewed as unequal standards in public perception, noting that while the country was built on people taking shortcuts for personal gain, poor individuals, especially Black families, are judged more harshly when they find small ways to get by.

Government shutdown and impact on SNAP recipients

The Department of Agriculture, which administers SNAP, warned that the program’s 42 million participants might not receive benefits due to the ongoing government shutdown.

The agency’s notice stated that benefits would not be issued beginning November 1, citing a lack of funding authorization.

Two federal judges have since ruled that the government cannot suspend SNAP payments and ordered updates on the restoration of funds.

President Donald Trump’s administration has stated it will continue funding the program “if given the appropriate legal direction.” However, delays in the process have caused uncertainty among recipients and state agencies.

Food pantries nationwide have reported an increase in demand, with one New York City pantry noting that 200 more people than usual are seeking assistance.

Spread of AI-generated misinformation and public reaction

Numerous viral videos claiming to depict SNAP recipients misusing benefits have circulated online, many of which targeted Black families.

The Daily Beast reported that most of these clips were generated using OpenAI’s Sora 2 video tool and were designed to resemble real footage.

Conservative commentators shared several of the fabricated clips, using them as examples of alleged welfare abuse.

Fox News contributor Brett Cooper reacted to one such video, calling the situation “insane” and questioning whether it was her responsibility to ensure that others’ children are fed.

After learning of the videos’ origins, Fox News updated an article’s headline from “SNAP beneficiaries threaten to ransack stores over government shutdown” to “AI videos of SNAP beneficiaries complaining about cuts go viral,” adding an editor’s note acknowledging the correction.

Misrepresented statistics and ongoing food insecurity

Amid ongoing discussion, Louisiana congressman Clay Higgins claimed that SNAP families receive $4,200 annually and should “stop smoking crack” if unable to budget properly.

However, data from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities found that the average benefit amounts to $188 per person each month, or about $6.17 per day.

With food prices up by over 23 percent since 2020, many families struggle to maintain access to necessities.

Stay tuned for more updates.