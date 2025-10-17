Dancing With the Stars’ judge Carrie Ann Inaba clarifies her scoring approach after viewers question her judgments

Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba attends the 2024 Disney Upfront (Image via Getty)

Carrie Ann Inaba addressed concerns regarding her scoring on Dancing With the Stars during Season 34 after viewers questioned certain decisions.

On October 15, 2025, Inaba responded on Instagram to fans criticizing scores given to contestants, including Whitney Leavitt, Robert Irwin, and Jen Affleck.

She emphasized that it is acceptable for viewers to have differing opinions about performances and highlighted the importance of audience participation through voting.

Inaba noted that the show values fan engagement and expressed appreciation for comments shared respectfully, stating that differences of opinion contribute to the interactive nature of the competition.

Carrie Ann Inaba responds to Viewer Questions on her Dancing With the Stars scoring

Viewer questions on scoring

Fans posted comments questioning specific scoring choices. One viewer criticized the difference in points, highlighting that Whitney Leavitt received a 9 while Robert Irwin was given an 8, and urged Inaba to reconsider her scoring approach.

Another asked why Whitney received a 9 despite being off beat, while Robert and Jen Affleck’s performances with “impeccable timing” were scored lower.

Inaba responded in her Instagram post that it is acceptable to disagree and encouraged viewers to vote for performances they enjoyed.

She acknowledged the value of audience opinions and emphasized that such interactions are part of what makes the show successful.

Inaba previously told Parade that audience reactions, including boos, are expected and reflect viewer investment. She stated,

“The whole point is we want people to have their opinions. The reason why people get invested in this competition is because they have an opinion, and it matters. We are one of the few [shows where] judges actually hold up scores."

Inaba added that what the judges do on the show matters, but what viewers do at home also has an impact, noting that audience "booing" indicates active support for the contestants.

Dedication Night performance feedback

During the October 14 “Dedication Night” episode, Danielle Fishel and her partner Pasha Pashkov performed a jive featuring Fishel’s former Boy Meets World costar William Daniels.

While the audience responded positively to the inclusion of Daniels, Inaba remarked that some dances “are starting to feel like I’m watching the same dance over and over again” and advised adding more variety in dynamics, addressing Pashkov directly. Her comments were met with audible boos from the studio audience.

Fishel’s response to the critique, in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, indicated she understood the feedback and was not offended. She said,

“I absolutely understand what Carrie Ann was saying, and it’s the reason I did not take any offense to it. I appreciate it.”

She reflected on the routines performed since the season began, noting that dances such as tango, cha-cha, and quickstep often featured a big smile throughout, which contributed to repetition in dynamics.

Rehearsal insights and plans

Fishel described rehearsals with Daniels, stating he “treated me like I all deserved all the respect in the world as a fellow actor.”

She explained that the dedication dance was intended to channel the respect and love millions of people feel for Daniels and that the cameo did not require complex choreography. Several other Boy Meets World cast members, including Will Friedle, attended the ballroom to support Fishel.

Looking ahead to the “Wicked Night” performances on October 21, Fishel said she planned to present different styles and dynamics. She stated,

“I’m really excited to give [Carrie Ann] a different style and to show her a different side of me. So I’m thankful for the feedback and I appreciate it.”

