Complete cast breakdown of Freakier Friday: Who plays whom and where you've seen them before

Inspired by the book ‘Freaky Friday,’ written by Mary Rodgers, the film ‘Freakier Friday’ is all set to hit the theatres again with its sequel this August. After 2003’s Freaky Friday, which was a classic comedy-fantasy, Nisha Ganatra has now given a fresh perspective to the film, along with the help of the writers Jordan Weiss and Ellyse Hollander. Tess Coleman, a single mother, and Anna Coleman, her daughter, faced body swapping in 2003, and this sequel adds a new character to this family drama.

The film is now renamed as ‘Freakier Friday,’ which revolves around the beautiful bond of a mother-daughter duo who have completely different personalities and find their ways to understand each other. There is quadruple body swapping in the new version, as Anna Coleman has a daughter now! The film becomes exciting as they figure out how to find a solution to this sudden change in their personalities and deal with the traits that once drove them crazy. The newer version adds a bit more of a freakier touch to the film as it delivers triple the fun, drama, and emotion, as the wave of identity crises may hit the family again.

List of confirmed cast members of Freakier Friday:

Many of the cast members are reprising the original roles from the 2003 version of the film. Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are all set to re-appear together on the big screen after so many years, and their iconic bond is more than enough to convince the audiences to rewatch the film in the theatre themselves. Here’s a complete breakdown of the Freakier Friday’s cast members.

Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Tess Coleman, a character of a single mother she had already played in the original Freaky Friday in 2003. Apart from that, she did some other shows like The Bear, Scream Queens, Scarpetta, The Sticky, and many more Hollywood classic comedies.

In ‘Freakier Friday,’ Lindsay Lohan is playing as a daughter, Anna Coleman, who had made her debut in Disney’s hit, The Parent Trap. She has also appeared in some other TV shows, such as 2 Broke Girls, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, Ugly Betty, Love Struck High, and more.

Julia Butters, known for her iconic role as Trudi Frazer in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, now stars as Harper Coleman, the daughter and granddaughter of Tess and Anna Coleman.

Playing as Ryan Coleman, Mark Harmon is reprising the original role of being a stepfather and the husband of Tess. NCIS, Emergency, and Chicago Hope are a few of the shows in which he worked previously.

Fan favorite Rosalind Chao is back as Pei-Pei, reprising the cherished role from the 2003 Freaky Friday. Netflix’s Sweet Tooth, Intruders, and 3-Body Problem are some of the shows she appeared in.

Chad Michael Murray, Ryan Malgarini, Haley Hudson, and Manny Jacinto are a few of the confirmed cast members in Freakier Friday.

Freakier Friday premiered this July at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, and the film is going to be on the big screens on the 8th of August. This Walt Disney Studio Motion Pictures production will soon be streaming on Disney+.