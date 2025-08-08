Does Chad Michael Murray return as Jack in Freakier Friday? Explained

Chad Michael Murray attends the special screening of Mother of The Bride at The Bay Theater on May 08, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix)

Freakier Friday brings Jake back, and the answer is yes, Chad Michael Murray makes his comeback as Jake in the latest sequel. The film opens in theaters on August 8, 2025, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan leading again.

Murray’s Jake is older and steadier, now tied to music and memory rather than high school mystique. He appears in scenes that anchor Anna’s present to her past, without hijacking the core mother-daughter arc. The tone is nostalgia-heavy and mildly self-aware. Reviews point to double body swaps driving the plot, while legacy characters pop in to amplify the chaos.

Freakier Friday positions Jake as a romantic interest/link to who Anna was, not a distraction from who she is now. That lets the film keep focus on family, identity, and the new generation. Freakier Friday is a theatrical first release with streaming to follow later, not yet dated at the time of writing.

Chad Michael Murray reprises his role as Jake in Freakier Friday

Chad Murray’s comeback was confirmed well before the release and then showcased in premiere week press. People reported on July 18, 2024, that he was on set to reprise Jake, Anna’s crush from the 2003 film. As per the ABC News report dated July 23, 2025:

“For Jake in particular, I think we’re going to be excited to see what he’s been pining over for the past 22 years.”

That line sets a clear intent for how the sequel treats his arc. As per the People report dated December 21, 2024, Murray said working with Lohan again felt “like a high school reunion” and that “no time had passed". Those are straight from his press rounds and map to the film’s nostalgia pitch.

As per an Entertainment Weekly report dated May 1, 2025, Murray talked about channeling Jake’s cool with the motorcycle energy, describing confidence more than style. He also explored what his character has been doing all these years, stating,

"When I asked the question, 'Where has he been?' I always thought Jake had a room somewhere, in the closet of his house, where he’s got this wonderful Tess shrine, and that he’s been in love with her and he keeps a faded photo of her in his wallet, but he still loves it and opens it up from time to time and touches it."

He added,

"That was all part of the backstory that was going along with who Jake is in this fantasy world that he’s put himself in."

That ties to how Freakier Friday uses Jake as comfort food for longtime fans. Across reviews, Jake appears as a meaningful supporting presence. He does not crowd the story, yet his scenes matter for Anna’s growth and legacy callbacks.

How Jake fits into Freakier Friday’s new story

Freakier Friday centers on an expanded family and a wedding week powder keg. The film doubles the body swap device and juggles multiple relationship threads. Within that, Jake functions as a mirror for Anna. He reflects on who she used to be and what she left behind. This gives the sequel an emotional spine when everything else is chaotic.

Murray’s Jake is woven into present-day Los Angeles life. He is not treated as a time capsule. He has a job, a routine, and a point of view that intersects with Anna’s orbit. The film mines their history without turning it into melodrama.

As per the ABC News report dated July 23, 2025, Murray’s tease about “pining” signals a clean narrative hook. It suggests dormant feelings rather than a forced romance subplot.

That plays into the sequel’s theme of perspective. Characters confront who they were and who they are now. Jake’s presence nudges Anna to reconcile both. He also stated that the sequel will be better than the first one, citing,

"It's so good,...It might even be better than the first one. It's that good."

Freakier Friday release, runtime, rating, and where it fits

Freakier Friday is directed by Nisha Ganatra and runs 111 minutes. It is rated PG for thematic elements, rude humor, language, and suggestive references. The cast features Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Julia Butters,, and Chad Michael Murray, among others.

Release is August 8, 2025, in theaters first. Streaming has not been officially announced yet, but some sources suggest Disney+ will be the streaming platform. Jake’s return lands as affectionate fan service that supports the leads rather than displacing them. The result is familiar but purposeful.

That is the key to how Freakier Friday uses legacy characters well. Freakier Friday leans on memory, music, and the sweetness of second chances. Jake’s comeback gives the film a steady nostalgic pulse. It reinforces the central bond without dulling it. So the verdict is simple.

Chad Michael Murray returns as Jake, and the sequel uses him exactly where it counts. Freakier Friday keeps the focus on family while letting the past sing in the background.

Stay tuned for more updates.