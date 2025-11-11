Who is Team Japan's Soichi Hashimoto on Physical: Asia? Age, sport, and more explored

Soichi Hashimoto (Image via Getty)

Soichi Hashimoto appears on the Physical: Asia show as one of the most powerful players on Team Japan.

The new season makes him known to the audience as a top-notch athlete infamous for his quickness, mastery, and serene mental state.

Hashimoto’s birthday is August 24, 1991, making him 34 years old in 2025.

He is an athlete in judo and has been among the top players in the world for a long time now.

People watching the series on Netflix are already asking about him as he enters the match with a record of big wins behind him.

In 2015, Hashimoto's talent finally got recognized in the world of Japanese judo when he captured the All-Japan Judo Championships.

Not only was this win a loud and clear statement, but he was also destined for more as he won the World Masters, Grand Slam Tokyo, and Grand Slam Paris.

These tournaments are regarded as the hardest in the sport; his streak in this non-stop fighting was so intense that he came to be one of the best lightweight judokas of his time.

On the show, you will notice that Hashimoto is different from the rest as he combines fast throws with good groundwork.

He usually relies on grips that are pure and transitions that are smooth, which allows him to keep his competitors behind him.

In addition to this, his past has contributed to him being one of the most disciplined members of the cast.

The audience will notice a reserved character in him but sharp focus in every challenge he takes.

With such an impressive online list of achievements and years of training, Hashimoto walks into the show as one of the most complete athletes in Team Japan.

Soichi Hashimoto’s career highlights and rise in judo







Soichi Hashimoto’s path in judo has been steady and filled with important wins.

Before Physical: Asia, he earned respect through several tournaments where he showed both technique and patience.

At the 2015 Grand Prix Qingdao, he moved through each match with smart attacks and careful defense.

His ultimate win over Rustam Orujov, which he secured with an explosive seoi nage, turned out to be one of his prominent moments at the very beginning.

His victory on the 2016 Masters in Guadalajara, where he once more reached the final employing his opponents' weaknesses against them with perfectly timed actions, was the prolongation of his first-rate performance.

In this event, the judoka's floor work was also displayed.

His duel with Ganbaataryn Odbayar finished with an immaculate juji gatame, and the on-air experts remarked that the armbar was similar to Brazilian jiu-jitsu techniques.

This moment pushed talk that Hashimoto had trained in both styles, which gave him an advantage in mixed ground situations.

Hashimoto also had a strong performance at the 2016 Grand Slam Tokyo.

He scored early in several matches with powerful throws and held his opponents down with steady pins.

He stayed calm even in close fights and made sure penalties did not break his rhythm.

His win in the final against Takeshi Doi came after Doi stepped outside the mat area, giving Hashimoto another gold medal.

Over the years, he continued to gain medals.

He was awarded silver at the Judo World Masters 2021 in Doha and had a bronze medal at the 2023 World Judo Championships in Doha.

These placements assured his position among the best lightweight judokas in the world.

His talent, long career and country's ranking justify the fact that he is the one chosen by Team Japan for Physical: Asia.

The audience will watch a composed, well-versed sportsman whose experience influences every challenge he meets on the program.

Stay tuned for more updates.