Selling the OC season 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Netflix's Selling the OC premiered in 2022 and follows real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group's Orange County office in Newport Beach. The series is created by Adam DiVello, who also produced Selling Sunset and The Hills.

It highlights the agents' efforts to close high-value property deals while navigating office politics, personal relationships and professional rivalries.

Season 4 releases on November 12, 2025, with all eight episodes available to stream at once on Netflix at 12:00 am PT (3:00 am ET).

The season centres on the team's push to make the OC office the top brokerage in the O Group network.

This involves competing for exclusive luxury listings and dealing with new team members brought in from the San Diego office.

Returning cast includes Jason Oppenheim, Alex Hall, Polly Brindle and Tyler Stanaland. Gio Helou, Austin Victoria, and Brandi Marshall are reprising their roles.

Joining them are three new agents: 23-year-old Fiona Belle, a recent UC San Diego graduate who joined the O Group in 2024 and specializes in million-dollar deals with precise handling of complex transactions.

Ashtyn Zerboni, a former actor and model from the San Diego office with a passion for high fashion and design, uses her social network for client opportunities, and Kaylee Ricciardi, a luxury real estate veteran with 13 years of experience, brings a global perspective to her elevated service.

Selling the OC season 4: What we have seen and what to expect

The plot picks up with heightened competition as the agents vie for high-stakes listings in Orange County's elite market.

Jason Oppenheim recruits talent from San Diego to boost the office but this leads to tensions between the original OC members and the newcomers.

Devastating rumours circulate, threatening to split the team and impact their professional lives.

Personal stories continue to unfold, including updates on relationships like Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland's past connection, which may find some resolution.

The season explores how these dynamics affect deal making from touring multimillion dollar beachfront properties to negotiating under pressure.

Netflix released an official trailer that previews these elements showing office meetings where strategies are discussed, glamorous property tours of luxury estates and glimpses of cast conflicts.

It features the new agents integrating into the group with scenes of them pitching to clients and facing scepticism from veterans.

Ongoing drama between returning members is highlighted, such as competitive exchanges over leads and subtle nods to unresolved personal issues.

The trailer emphasises the blend of glamour and grit in the OC real estate world ending on a note of escalating rivalries.

Viewers can expect an escalation in office drama, with the addition of new faces shaking up established alliances and fueling fresh rivalries.

The focus remains on ambitious sales targets, including eco-luxury homes and celebrity-favoured listings priced in the tens of millions.

Personal growth arcs will show how agents have evolved since season 3, incorporating real-life changes like career shifts and relationship statuses. Creator Adam DiVello told Tudum-

“A lot has changed in the real lives of those agents since Season 3, so it’s exciting to get back down there.”

Overall the season promises authentic insights into the cutthroat yet rewarding side of luxury real estate with gossip and ambition driving the narrative forward.

Selling the OC season 4 streams exclusively on Netflix starting November 12, 2025. Netflix offers plans starting at $6.99 per month with ads, or $15.49 per month for ad-free viewing.

