Where was Sentimental Value filmed? All filming locations revealed

Directed by Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value is a comedy-drama film where the plot revolves around two sisters (Nora and Agnes), whose father, Gustav Borg, returns to their lives years later. It’s a chance for Gustav to reconnect with his estranged daughter, but he also comes back to pursue his own ambitions.

He is a former exceptional filmmaker and proposes an idea for making a film on their family dynamics. He wishes Nora to take the lead role. However, she denies. The personal history and creative ambitions collide when Gustav brings in Hollywood talent, Rachel Kemp (Elle Fanning), to cast in his film. The melodramatic storyline begins when complications arise between father and daughters, tension between the sisters, and conflicts between personal life and art. Family issues, ambitions and past memories intervene and create drama.

The official synopsis of Sentimental Value reads,

“An intimate and moving exploration of family, memories, and the reconciliatory power of art."

Filming locations of Sentimental Value explored

The major filming locations were Sweden and Norway, where scenes were shot in different places.

Since Nora is a stage actress, we see multiple scenes shot in theatres. According to IMDb, the actual location and filming spot for those scenes was at The National Theatre, Johanne Dybwads plass 1, Oslo, Norway. Architect Henrik Bull designed the building, which is centrally located in Oslo, between the Royal Palace and Parliament. In the film, there’s a scene where Nora experiences a panic attack before going on stage.

Major scenes of Sentimental Value were filmed in Strömstad, a small town in western Sweden near Norway’s border (via 4filming). This location was perfect to portray family and personal drama scenes, surrounded by coastal views, quiet streets, and traditional houses.

Sentimental Value was also filmed in Oslo, the capital of Norway, mainly at a house on Thomas Heftyes gate. Their family lives in a home that they have inherited and holds memories of past family members. According to Elle Decor, which has reviewed an entire piece on its house’s interiors, it mentioned Jørgen Stangebye Larsen, (production designer for Sentimental Value). He wanted the houses to show the family’s emotions and reflect the memories and experiences of the people who lived there before.

At the Thomas Heftyes Gate, the house where the Borg family lived was the same home that had previously been featured in one of Joachim Trier’s projects, Oslo August 31. This "dragon style" home is located in the Frogner neighborhood of Oslo. Larsen used this house for “exterior shots, but most interior scenes were filmed on a soundstage,” according to reports by Elle Decor.

Other filming locations where minor scenes were shot across the street include Deauville, Calvados, France and Gimle Terrasse (Oslo, Norway).

More about Sentimental Value

The film was released in select theatres on November 7, 2025. The release dates were different across regions. In France, it premiered on August 20, 2025. Norway: September 12, 2025, and Sweden: October 3, 2025.

The ensemble of the film includes Renate Reinsve as Nora Borg, Stellan Skarsgård as Gustav Borg, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas as Agnes Borg Pettersen, Elle Fanning as Rachel Kemp, Anders Danielsen Lie as Jakob, Cory Michael Smith as Sam, and Catherine Cohen as Nicky, among others.