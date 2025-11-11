Where to watch Holiday Baking Championship season 12? All streaming platforms explored

Cast of Holiday Baking Championship season 12 (Image Via Instagram/@foodnetwork)

On Monday, November 10, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET, the latest episode of the twelfth season of Holiday Baking Championship aired on Food Network.

The show has been a holiday classic on the network, and people are always searching for different methods to watch it without a cable subscription.

Season 12 follows the same format as before, with episodes airing on Monday on Food Network.

This weekly release makes it very easy to keep track of the show, and for those who prefer watching live, there is the cable subscription to fall back on.

Nonetheless, most of the audience prefers streaming as the main way of watching, and therefore, the problem of discovering the show online and determining which services offer free trials has arisen.

The Food Network has confirmed that the twelfth season of Holiday Baking Championship will be available on Philo, DIRECTV and Sling.

The three platforms allow you to view the Food Network channel, providing the opportunity to watch episodes as soon as they air live.

In addition, Philo and DIRECTV Stream are both giving free trials to new subscribers, making it a great deal to watch the whole competition for free for up to a week.

Sling also allows watching live airings, but the audience might have to pay extra, depending on their chosen package, to access the required add-on.

Philo, Sling, and DIRECTV are all compatible with mobile devices, laptops, and smart TVs, working in the U.S.

Jesse Palmer returns as the host this season.

The series features the same two rounds: the pre-heat, in which the bakers produce small sweets, and the main heat, where they must create a large dessert that aligns with the theme.

The person declared the winner in the episode continues in the contest, while the other is eliminated.

Judges Duff Goldman, Nancy Fuller and Kardea Brown are back; their assessments are still a major attraction of the program.

Where To Watch Holiday Baking Championship Season 12







Currently, viewers who wish to watch Holiday Baking Championship season 12 without a cable subscription have three primary options.

Philo is the most popular choice among viewers, offering more than 70 channels at a very reasonable price and providing new subscribers with a week-long free trial.

Food Network is part of the package, so viewers can either watch the episodes as they air or record them.

DIRECTV Stream also offers Food Network and includes a five-day free trial period.

It comes with over 75 live channels and is ideal for viewers who want a complete internet cable-style service.

Sling TV is one more option for streaming that includes Food Network.

It is the first app-based television service in the country, offering viewers the freedom to select a plan and add the channels they want.

The main premise of the show remains basic holiday baking challenges that suit the theme of the week.

In the most recent episode, Jesse Palmer sorts the bakers into “Naughty” and “Nice” teams.

They create meringue desserts inspired by holiday drinks.

The judges take into account the flavor, technique, and how well the bakers portray the theme.

The winner is given a benefit, which is helpful in the next round.

This benefit varies each week according to the activity.

The ultimate goal is to reach the final episode and claim the title of Holiday Baking Champion, along with the cash prize.

The energy of each episode remains the same as in previous seasons, which is the main reason for the show’s continued attraction to viewers.

Stay tuned for more updates.