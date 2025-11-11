Who is Rief Rawyal? Musician sues Lil Uzi Vert for allegedly stealing from his song ‘Pain and Pleasure’ for the latter’s 2022 track ‘Just Wanna Rock

Lil Uzi Vert attends Jay-Z's 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Lil Uzi Vert is being sued for allegedly stealing his track Just Wanna Rock. Rief Rawyal claimed that the song is supposedly a copy of his song, Pain and Pleasure, which was released a few months earlier.

Rief Rawyal is a musician from Rochester, New York. As of now, Roef has 12 songs on SoundCloud.

Forensic musicologist Brian McBrearty analyzed the songs and supported this claim by noting that the tracks are seemingly 93-97% similar.

According to Hot 97's report, Rawyal stated in court documents that his song's hook, melody, tempo range, drum pattern, rhythmic pattern called tresillo, and theme were allegedly copied.

Meanwhile, McBrearty claimed that the tempo, rhythm, structure, and lyrical phrasing around the word "rock" were reportedly the same.

Rief also claimed in his lawsuit that when Just Wanna Rock went viral on TikTok in 2022, his posts promoting Pain and Pleasure were allegedly taken down or muted.

Rief Rawyal claimed that Atlantic Records and Lil Uzi Vert came across his work via the label's president, Lanre Gaba.

He shared that he has been collaborating with Atlantic Records and Gaba since 2012, sending them demos and his songs.

The artist named Lil Uzi Vert, Atlantic Records, Generation Now, Roc Nation, and Warner Music Group as defendants in his lawsuit.

Rawyal is seeking $110 million in damages and is demanding that the rapper give him publishing credit and an ownership share.

Rief is also asking the label and artist to stop using the song in the future. Lil Uzi Vert has not released any statement on the matter.

Last month, Lil Uzi Vert was sued by his former assistant for sexual harassment

According to Hollywood Unlocked's report, the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, filed the lawsuit on October 20.

She noted that she was offered the job in 2022, after the rapper seemingly liked her service at a Balenciaga store in LA.

Jane claimed she was allegedly overworked, saying she was told to be available all day while traveling with the rapper across various countries.

Jane Doe stated that she reportedly worked 12 39-hour shifts without overtime pay. She supposedly had to pay for her own food and travel expenses and was not reimbursed.

The former personal assistant also accused the artist of seemingly making her work for his girlfriend, JT, the former member of City Girls.

Jane Doe claimed that Lil Uzi Vert allegedly sent her sexually inappropriate texts on multiple occasions.

Notably, JT deactivated her X account after the allegations surfaced. However, she had not addressed the accusations.

The court documents stated that Jane Doe demanded compensatory and punitive damages from the rapper, his company Uzivert, and his label Roc Nation.

Jane Doe and her attorney, Ellis George, filed a request on November 6 to dismiss the lawsuit without prejudice.

Notably, this means Jane Doe could re-file the lawsuit in the future.

Lil Uzi Vert's team has not commented on the sexual harassment and labor violations lawsuit. It is unclear why Jane Doe requested dismissal of her lawsuit. Stay tuned for more updates.