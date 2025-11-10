With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration: Release date, trailer and more explored

Meghan (Image Via Getty)

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration will be aired on December 3, 2025, and the fans of Meghan Markle are already expressing their anticipation for the show’s warm and comfy vibe.

Netflix not only disclosed the premiere date but also unveiled the very first official still of the episode, which is very much in line with the season of Christmas.

Meghan welcomes the spectators into her house in Montecito and points to the mood of a simple, peaceful, and family-oriented celebration.

This event is a result of her ongoing collaboration with Netflix and is also part of the Archewell Productions agreement, the company she runs with Prince Harry.

The holiday show is a one-off presentation where Meghan leads the viewers through the rituals they have in common with her family.

As per Netflix, she will mainly emphasize the areas of decoration, easy cooking, and gift-making, and the exchanging of non-stressful fun ideas that spread happiness will be the theme of her main focus.

Meghan recently launched a holiday line under her lifestyle brand As Ever, and this episode ties in with that theme by showing how she builds a calm and happy space at home.

The premiere comes as part of the couple’s larger deal with Netflix.

There were online rumors that the partnership might have been ending, but Netflix has not shown any sign of cutting ties.

Meghan and Harry currently have two more titles in development with the streamer, including a documentary centered on a children’s orphanage in Uganda and a movie based on the romance novel Meet Me at the Lake.

Fans of With Love, Meghan also expect news about a possible Season 3 once the holiday episode airs.

For now, the December release is the main highlight, and Netflix has positioned it as their feel-good title for the end of 2025.

What to expect from With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration shows Meghan’s personal side, something viewers have seen in earlier seasons of With Love, Meghan.

The soft, slow and simple approach is maintained throughout the episode, thus continuing the style.

Meghan combines the family traditions of her childhood and her own children.

Audiences are going to witness her table setting, her selection of decorations, and the assembling of the little homemade items.

Not to create a wow factor but to get a cozy atmosphere is the goal, which is also the case with the show, as it has been from the beginning.

Her focus on small details is meant to help people enjoy the holidays without stress.

The special also brings in people close to her.

Netflix lists the cast as Meghan Markle, Kelly Zajfen, and Tracy Robbins.

Both Zajfen and Robbins are longtime friends, and they appear in the episode to share quick stories and help Meghan set up different parts of the celebration.

The show does not follow a script or storyline.

Instead, it feels like a calm visit where viewers watch simple tasks unfold.

It matches the tone of earlier episodes where Meghan talks about cooking, family memories, and small creative ideas.

The holiday episode is also connected to the couple’s multi-year contract with Netflix.

With Love, Meghan Season 1 premiered on March 4, 2025, and is rated TV-PG.

It is available only on Netflix.

The holiday episode maintains the same soft approach and at the same time gives the viewers a tutorial on the basic festivities.

Stay tuned for more updates.