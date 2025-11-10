How did Sydney Sweeney react to Christy’s record-breaking flop at the box office?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 03: Sydney Sweeney arrives at the Los Angeles special screening of "Americana" at Desert 5 Spot on August 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney is undeterred by the low theatre turnout for her latest movie, Christy, a biographical drama based on legendary boxer Christy Martin. Christy was released in over 2,000 North American theatres but had a record-low box office opening of $1.3 million.

The 28-year-old actress, in an Instagram post on November 10, 2025, expressed that she was proud of the biographical movie because it has been the “most impactful movie of her life,” and films were not always made for numbers but for impact:

“We don't always just make art for numbers; we make it for impact. And Christy has been the most impactful project of my life. Thank you, Christy. I love you.”

“This experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Sydney Sweeney praises the Christy movie amidst low box office records

Christy was produced for $15 million and is the first theatrical release from Black Bear Pictures. It was directed by David Michôd and stars Sweeney, alongside Ben Foster, Katy O’ Brian, and Merritt Weaver.



The biographical film narrates Martin’s journey to fame and how she survives an attempted murder by her former husband. Christy Martin is a Hall of Famer and super welterweight champion who won 49 out of 59 fights.

Sydney Sweeney described the movie-making process as one of the greatest honors of her life in her Instagram post:

“I am so deeply proud of this movie. Proud of the film David made. Proud of the story we told. Proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. This experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

She added:

“This film stands for survival, courage, and hope. Through our campaigns, we've helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. We all signed on to this film with the belief that Christy's story could save lives.”

Christy Martin praised Sweeney’s performance in an interview with NBC News on November 8, 2025, stating:

“She’s the ‘it’ girl. She’s the hottest thing right now in Hollywood. She got down and dirty and became a professional fighter.”

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.