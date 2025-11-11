What did Patrick McClintock do? 20-year-old arrested following Dave Portnoy interaction outside a Mississippi pizzeria

Dave Portnoy looks on prior to Game Four of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics at American Airlines Center on June 14, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Dave Portnoy's heckler was arrested on Monday. The founder and owner of Barstool Sports was recording a "One Bite" pizza review for Boardtown Pizza and Pints in Starkville on Friday (November 7, 2025). Suddenly, a man's voice could be heard saying antisemitic slurs. He even threw coins at Dave Portnoy.

Dave then asked him to do it in front of the camera. The heckler then approached Portnoy. However, his team made him walk away. The video of the incident has gone viral.

The Starkville Police Department stated that a warrant was issued over the weekend, and on Monday, the heckler was identified as 20-year-old Patrick McClintock. He was majoring in mechanical engineering at Mississippi State University.

The university's student newspaper, The Reflector, confirmed that McClintock withdrew from the institution on Monday and is no longer a student there. After his arrest, Patrick was released on a $2,500 bond. He was charged with a misdemeanor of disturbing the peace.

Dave Portnoy released his pizza review video on November 10, showing the incident unedited. After the heckler was escorted away, the eyewitnesses apologized on behalf of Patrick. Dave stated that he would not judge people of Starkville because of "one asshole."

Portnoy also added his response at the end of the video, where he shared that over the weekend, people of Starkville were "bending over backwards" to make him feel welcome.

Dave Portnoy claimed he faces antisemitic attacks every day

CBS News has released a snippet of its upcoming interview with Portnoy. While it was recorded before the Mississippi pizzeria incident, the interview remains relevant as the Barstool Sports owner stated that the amount of antisemitic hate has supposedly increased over the years.

He told the host that he noticed a "definitive shift" and now he faces such attacks every day.

Dave then said in the brief 28-second preview that, as a Jewish public figure, he felt it was important for him to speak up and say that such remarks are not humorous.

"I've seen in my own experience, just being Barstool, the difference between how much hate I get... It's every day now. There's a definitive shift in what's going on. For me, being a Jewish person, you got to step up. [If] you're kind of someone people look up to in the Jewish community, you have to be like, 'All right, this is not normal, ha-ha with the guys.' People are coming in with real hate," he stated.

Dave Portnoy's interview will air on CBS's Sunday Morning on November 16.

In June 2025, Portnoy argued with his podcast co-host Kirk Minihane during an episode of The Unnamed Show. They were discussing the Philadelphia bar incident.

For the unversed, in May, Temple University student Mo Khan uploaded a video from Dave Portnoy's bar in Philadelphia. An antisemitic sign was shown while they ordered bottle service.

At the time, Mo Khan admitted that he was behind the incident and apologized. However, later he denied being involved.

On X, Dave Portnoy called Mo Khan a "coward" for backtracking. Then Beyond Average Mick wrote a message to Portnoy, calling him a hypocrite and "Rabbi Fave."

Mick claimed that the bar owner had previously made racist remarks.

While the incident was being discussed in The Unnamed Show, Minihane seemingly defended Mick, saying that someone should not be flamed over jokes.

JUST IN: Dave Portnoy has a meltdown, tells Barstool's Kirk Minihane to "shut the f*ck up you bald f*ck" after Minihane criticized Portnoy's approach to "Jew jokes"



Portnoy: "Shut up!... You work for me!"



Minihane: "Sure. You bet. For now..."



Etc…@stoolpresidente is… pic.twitter.com/bDfV0b4QYi — Mr.NoName (@MrNoNamew) June 4, 2025

Dave Portnoy then brought up the hate crimes Jews face and said that antisemitic jokes should be given a platform. Kirk Minihane suggested that they invite Mick on the podcast to debate over the matter, and Dave disagreed. The discussion turned heated, and Portnoy reminded Kirk that he is the boss.

The clip went viral on the internet, garnering thousands of likes. The podcast co-hosts have since made up after the argument. Stay tuned for more updates on Dave Portnoy.