“MAKE PORTNOY CRY (AGAIN)”: Patrick McClintock GiveSendGo campaign goes viral as netizens recall Dave Portnoy’s controversial incidents

The GiveSendGo campaign also made certain claims about Dave Portnoy in their description (Image via Getty)

Patrick McClintock has been in the headlines ever since he was taken into custody. Notably, the Mississippi State University student’s legal issue happened after he was spotted using antisemitic comments towards Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

A GiveSendGo campaign has been started for Patrick by an individual named Tom Hennessey, which is currently going viral. Meanwhile, netizens have reacted to the same, recalling how Dave Portnoy had also been trending for multiple controversies.

The social media personality has not shared any response to the incident involving Patrick McClintock. However, Dave indirectly replied to the matter while appearing for an interview on CBS Sunday Morning. Portnoy addressed the fact that he has faced similar situations in the past.

“I experience antisemitism daily. It’s gotten to a point where people think it’s okay”, Dave said.

Social media users took to the comments section of a post shared by Tom, who also launched the campaign, on X (formerly Twitter) on November 11, 2025. Hennessey added a link to the campaign. One of the users requested people to help Patrick McClintock and wrote:

“MAKE PORTNOY CRY (AGAIN) DONATE TO PATRICK MCCLINTOK.”

The responses continued, with a user claiming that Dave Portnoy has used certain words against “White people,” and no action was taken against him.

“All the times Dave Portnoy said fu** White people or fu** this pizza place and he’s never been arrested”, @aidannonx wrote .

Another reply referred to the incident of Patrick, saying that even Dave had allegedly used similar words in public places.

“Can’t imagine someone being mad at Dave Portnoy. Here he is being “disorderly in public” saying the f-bomb disgustingly in public. Huge double standard”, @GanjaSoup1 commented on X .

On the other hand, a few people even criticized Patrick McClintock. An individual questioned why anyone should donate to him, describing Patrick as a racist.

“Wtf?!? Why would anyone donate to Patrick?!?? He assaulted someone and was being racist”, @MRJbloogimage said .

One of the responses featured the user calling Patrick an “antisemite”, questioning the need to raise money for him.

“You would defend and raise money for an antisemite? The heck is wrong with you?”, @khyle_the stated .

Patrick McClintock’s campaign has accumulated a lot of funds so far

The GiveSendGo description described the entire incident leading to Patrick’s arrest. It added a mugshot on top, revealing that McClintock was taken into custody recently on November 10, 2025, and Dave Portnoy was the one who allegedly contacted the police.

The page criticized that every insult is considered hate speech, leading to legal issues for any random individual. The description referred to Dave and said:

“Portnoy himself brags about doxxing, blacklisting, and ruining lives over words he doesn’t like (remember Mo Khan’s “Fu** the Jews” sign in his Philly bar?) Yet when the same energy bounces back, he makes the call on a 20-year-old. That’s not “consequences” - that’s tribal privilege weaponizing the law.”

The page mentioned that the donations would help Patrick McClintock with his legal costs and any other requirements. It aims to collect $100,000. As of this writing, funds of more than $27,000 have been raised.