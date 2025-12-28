7 best Pandora gifts to give your loved ones on New Year’s Day 2026

Exterior sign for Pandora jewelry store under red awning, San Francisco, California, August 19, 2025. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

New Year's Day is an opportunity to start fresh and reflect on the past year's events. Gifting jewellery at this time represents love, care, appreciation, and hope for better times ahead and Pandora has an extensive variety of jewellery pieces that reflect the above qualities.

Here are Top 7 choice(s) of Pandora for January 1, 2026, based on what's trendsetting right now.

1. Diamonds by Pandora

Diamonds are forever, and expressive of love and commitment. Featuring lab-created diamond pieces, the Diamonds by Pandora collection encompasses elegant designs with a timeless look combined with a modern feel.

These make for perfect gifts or celebratory moments, so you start the year with something that lasts.

2. Pandora ME Collection

Created with self-expression in mind, the Pandora ME range is a collection for spontaneous wear or anywhere options.

Featuring changeable rings, bracelets and bright charms, the collection is designed to be stacked into looks that grow and adapt along with you, which is ideal for a new year dedicated to being yourself.

3. Pandora Boxed Sets

For that one person you enjoy spoiling, boxed sets offer a really neat gift option. Usually consisting of a bracelet with coordinating charms, these sets have been carefully compiled and are frequently at special value prices, and therefore are not only appealing but also a great investment.

4. Engravable Charms and Bracelets

Customization gives life to any gift. Pandora’s engravable charms and bracelet styles make it simple to personalize jewellery by adding initials, dates or messages, creating pieces you’ll want to share with loved ones as tokens of your special moments.

5. Pandora Moments Starter Sets

The Pandora Moments range is one of the best known for the brand. Starter sets are perfect for someone just starting their charm collection or as an addition to their existing selection of charms.

It’s a gift that could augment over the years, noting future memories as more years pass.

6. Disney x Pandora Jewellery

For Disney lovers, Pandora’s charms and sets are an opportunity to marry nostalgia and childhood fantasies.

From on screen reenactments to anniversary collections, these items put the fans first while simultaneously fixing a much needed hole in everyDisney fan.

7. Pandora Jewellery Under £50

You don’t have to spend a lot of money to give a thoughtful gift. Pandora has a good collection of charms, earrings, and bog standard bracelets all for under £50, so it can be the perfect option for anyone who’s looking to spend on a scale without skimping on quality or design.

Whether you’re giving to a partner, friend or family member, Pandora’s wide ranging collections make it easy to find something that feels personal and is suitable for wearing in honor of New Year’s Day.