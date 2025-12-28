Who is Chad Ollinger? All about Discovery channel star as he gets accused of murder

Discovery Channel star Chad Ollinger faces murder charge (Image via Instagram/@chadollinger)

Chad Ollinger is the son of Duane Ollinger, who owns the Blind Frog Ranch in Utah. He appeared in the Discovery Channel's Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch. He's now facing murder charges after his cellmate in a Las Vegas jail was found dead.

He has been behind bars since October after being arrested as a fugitive from another state. But he's now facing an additional charge of open murder according to a spokesperson from the Clark County Detention Center.

Corrections officers were reportedly doing routine checks at the detention center on Friday, December 26, when they found Ollinger's cellmate "lying motionless inside a cell" around 11:20 pm.

They reportedly later discovered that the said inmate sustained apparent blunt force injuries after entering the cell and later pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Chad Ollinger was the victim's cellmate and was reportedly taken into custody shortly after.

Detectives reportedly found that a physical altercation between the Discovery Channel star and his cellmate occurred before the latter's death.

More about Chad Ollinger and his arrests and legal issues

Chad Ollinger is well-known as a TV personality from the Discovery Channel's Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch. He appears in the series with his family as they explore the supposedly cursed 160-acre ranch in Utah.

Their show focuses on the possibility and discovery of hidden treasures in the ranch and viewers watch them investigate clues and hunt for treasure in the show.

He appears in 39 episodes across five seasons of Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch.

He was arrested in November 2024 after he reportedly ran a stoplight in front of an unmarked police car. He was reportedly driving his motorcycle and attempted to flee after police officers tried to pull him over.

A pursuit reportedly ensued and Ollinger allegedly ditched his black Harley-Davidson and tried to escape on foot.

He was shortly arrested after officers caught him but was later released after posting bail. He told TMZ about the incident at the time:

"All I know is this one thing. It was a hell of a ride until I got off of that Harley crossbone."

He was arrested again in February 2025 near Pampa, Texas, for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions.

He was also reportedly driving at least 10% over the limit. People reported that he was booked into the Gray County Jail after that. But it's unclear what happened next.

It's assumed that he was released at some point because Chad Ollinger was arrested again in October 2025.

He was taken into custody as a fugitive from another state. Jail records also reportedly show that he's facing a contempt of court charge.

Ollinger was set to make his initial court appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Sunday. But it didn't happen due to him allegedly being disruptive.

Court records further show that his court appearance has been moved to Tuesday.

The investigation into Chad Ollinger's latest open murder charge remains ongoing. Stay tuned for updates.