7 best DICK’S Sporting Goods gifts to give your loved ones on New Year’s Day 2026

New Year’s Day is frequently about clean slates, healthier habits and new intentions for the year to come. This year, practical yet motivating presents seem even more of a fit, and DICK’S Sporting Goods has a variety to select that are performance-forward and feature comfort that doesn’t compromise everyday use.

Below we have curated the best New Year’s Day gifts from DICK’S Sporting Goods for 2026, based on popular categories and top selling products.

1. Performance Hoodies and Quarter-Zips

Comfy activewear is always a safe bet, but especially so in the dead of winter. Performance hoodies and quarter-zip pullovers from Nike, CALIA, FP Movement, Walter Hagen and more are ideal for workouts or weekends.

Their wear-with-anything potential makes them perfect for anyone without compromising on comfort.

2. Cushioned Running Shoes

A new set of running or walking shoes represent a fresh start. The Nike Vomero, HOKA Clifton, and New Balance 9060 are extremely popular for their cushioned support, making them excellent types of footwear for both a workout and an errand.

The fact that runners and non-runners alike enjoy these shoes, adds an element of safety while at the same time making them a significant gift.

3. Cozy Footwear and Casual Clogs

If you are giving a gift to someone who is very concerned with their comfort, you might want to consider casual styles of footwear (e.g., UGG boots or Birkenstock clogs).

These types of shoes are hardy, warm, and functional enough for everyday wear, perfect for those lazy, cold winter days or making a quick run to the store.

4. Reusable Drinkware and Hydration Gear

One of the most relevant types of gift giving during New Year is gifting someone with something that will keep them hydrated throughout the year.

Hydration focused items include water bottles produced by well known manufacturers such as Owala or Stanley, and insulated mugs manufactured by YETI; they are some of the best options for people who are active or travel frequently for work.

5. Sports Apparel and Fan Gear

Jerseys and other types of sport-inspired apparel make great gifts for sports enthusiasts. No matter what sport you support; DICK’S Sporting Goods sells jerseys and performance apparel for all types of sports (including but not limited to, football, basketball and soccer) that will allow the recipient to begin the year representing their favourite team.

6. Fitness and Golf Accessories

There is a great deal of thought that goes into selecting golf balls, training aids, golf gloves, lightweight jackets, etc., for individuals with particular hobbies.

These items allow people to build their skills and remain active without the need to purchase additional large pieces of equipment.

7. Gear for Families and Kids

For Families, Gifts that promote activity for a family are very meaningful. Fleece sets for Children, athletic shoes for children, or even youth backyard sporting games are excellent examples of gifts that promote physical play at the start of a new year.

The gifts are not only meaningful but will also provide enjoyable opportunities for play and activities for those who receive them.

DICK'S Sporting Goods is your source for athletic gifts encompassing lifestyle and wellness. Gifts are suitable for anyone, from athletes to families.

These seven products are practical, durable and well-made products that can last over the next year.