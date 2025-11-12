Defend Patrick McClintock GiveSendGo raises $21000 as supporters solicit donations for legal expenses following arrest

Dave Portnoy, wearing an Indiana Fever hat, poses for a photo while attending a WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun on July 15, 2025, at TD Garden in Boston, MA. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

So far, over $21,000 has been raised for a crowdfunding campaign on GiveSendGo called “Defend Patrick McClintock” since the October 31 arrest of 20-year-old Mississippi State student Patrick McClintock.

McClintock was facing a "disturbing the peace" charge after he allegedly shouted antisemitic slurs and threw coins at Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy during a pizza review video in Starkville, Mississippi.

The video of the incident outside Boardtown Pizza & Pints near the MSU campus quickly went viral. The video catches McClintock shouting “F*** the Jews” and throwing coins in the air, an act which many perceive as evoking antisemitic stereotypes of greed.

Man arrested for yelling ‘f*ck the Jews’ at Barstool’s Dave Portnoy — TMZ



20-year-old Patrick McClintock has reportedly been arrested for ‘disturbing the peace’ after he yelled profanity at Portnoy during a visit to Mississippi



Basically, arrested for anti-Semitic remarks🥸 pic.twitter.com/nujfCsKc9m — People's news Channel (@peoplesnews2024) November 12, 2025

Police later announced McClintock’s arrest and said it was considering adding a hate-crime enhancement under Mississippi law.

Dave Portnoy, who is Jewish, shared the video on his social media feeds, accusing the act of an example of growing antisemitism in the United States. “It’s every day now,” he said in a subsequent video. “There’s clearly something happening here,” he added.

McClintock has withdrawn from Mississippi State University since the incident, and he was booked on a charge of public intoxication before being released. Campus officials called the behavior “deeply offensive and not in keeping with campus values.”

Supporters launch GiveSendGo fundraiser to aid Patrick McClintock

In the days after Patrick McClintock was arrested, his supporters launched a fundraiser for him on the Christian crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo, calling him a “patriot” and saying that he is being persecuted in an attack on free speech.

The campaign page blames Portnoy for using his clout to “silence dissent” and states that McClintock’s comments were within the first amendment speech.

"THIS ISN’T “HATE SPEECH”—IT’S PROTECTED SPEECH. The First Amendment doesn’t have a “but Jews” clause. Cohen v. California (1971) let a guy wear “F*** the Draft” in court," the campaign read.

There's a fundraiser for Patrick McClintock, who allegedly threw change and hurled antisemitic abuse at Dave Portnoy mid-Pizza review.



So far its raised over $26,000. pic.twitter.com/rU20DdGLvq — Michael Starr (@StarrJpost) November 12, 2025

The campaign’s description is full of inflammatory rhetoric saying that “mean words” were criminalized and that McClintock has been unfairly singled out for having an unpopular opinion.

It cites parallels in his case to free speech precedents established by the U.S. Supreme Court in cases like Cohen v. California and Texas v. Johnson, which upheld offensive expression as constitutionally protected.

Though the fundraiser has been criticized on social media for stoking antisemitism, its supporters argue that it is about coming to defend “constitutional rights” rather than spewing hate speech.

Mississippi lacks a stand-alone hate-crime statute but permits longer sentences if it can be shown that the crime was motivated by racial, ethnic or religious bias. Therefore, the case is still open, according to Starkville Police.

While McClintock’s case proceeds through the system, the campaign to Defend Patrick McClintock has picked up momentum online, underscoring the competing responses on antisemitism, freedom of speech and accountability in an era when social media invites public participation.