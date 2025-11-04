Sydney Sweeney Finally Shares Her Take on American Eagle Jeans Drama and Trump's Reaction

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 18: Sydney Sweeney attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney has finally discussed the sudden tempest of her American Eagle jeans campaign - an issue that turned into one of the most discussed pop culture events of the year. The Euphoria actress has since spoken up in a recent GQ interview, revealing her thoughts on how such a basic denim advertisement was a viral hot spot that gained the attention of celebrities, politicians, and even late-night comedians. Sweeney acknowledged that she was surprised by how much people reacted to it, as she said, laughing, that she truly loves jeans, and she wears them every day.

She said (via GQ):

"I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life."

Sydney Sweeney called it "weird," looking back at the surprising flood of responses her words set off, so much so that big names noticed, one being the President. Trump recently drew attention for his remarks when he suddenly gushed over Sydney Sweeney, expressing sudden admiration for her after reports surfaced suggesting she's a registered Republican.

After seeing one of her latest commercials, the President told journalists he was really into it once he learned where she stands politically. Word spread fast on social media, mixing star power with election talk, especially since hardly anyone expected him to cheer her like that. In his words (via New York Post):

"She's a registered Republican? Oh, now I love her ad. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic."

In the interview while addressing this, Sydney Sweeney looked half-laughing, half-shocked at how fast things blew up, changing a private thought into a hot topic online and everywhere else.

Sydney Sweeney brushed off 'Great Jeans' ad backlash, saying she stayed focused while the campaign boosted American Eagle's sales

In the same interview, Sydney Sweeney spoke up about the noise over her 'Great Jeans' pitch for American Eagle - a cheeky spot that blew up way more than anyone saw coming. Instead of diving into drama during filming marathons, she kept her head down, staying out of social media wars.

Some folks twisted the joke linking "genes" and "jeans" into something it wasn't, but she skipped defending herself - she doesn't like dictating opinions. Funny enough, all the fuss pushed sales skyward - shares jumped nearly a quarter, views hit massive numbers, and company bigwigs pointed straight at her collab as the spark, as she said. In her words (via GQ):

I've always believed that I'm not here to tell people what to think … when I have an issue that I want to speak about, people will hear. I know who I am... I know what I value. I know that I'm a kind person. I know that I love a lot, and I know that I’m just excited to see what happens next. And so I don't really let other people define who I am... I was aware of the numbers as it was going. So when I saw all the headlines [claiming] in-store visits were down a certain percentage, none of it was true. It was all made up, but nobody could say anything because [the company was] in their quiet period..."

She brushed off critics coolly, knowing who she is without needing approval, moving forward with deals across fashion and business, even prepping a fresh underwear brand supposedly supported by Bezos and Sánchez behind the scenes.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!