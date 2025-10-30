What did Sydney Sweeney wear to Variety's 2025 Power of Women event? Outfit decoded

Sydney Sweeney at Variety's Power of Women 2025

On October 29, Sydney Sweeney glided onto the carpet for Variety’s 2025 "Power of Women" soirée, instantly snagging every glance in a gown. At 28, she commanded the moment, blending elegance with a dash of flair.

Christian Cowan’s luminous design seemed to drink in each flash, scattering light from every angle and sealing Sweeney’s appearance as one of the night’s style statements.

The Euphoria actress's recent red‑carpet outfits have ignited a split in sentiment, and she has been plagued by a succession of style blunders across her Christy press tour.

Sydney Sweeney dazzled in a crystal-studded silver gown by Christian Cowan at Variety's 2025 Power of Women event

At the Variety 2025 Power of Women affair, Sydney Sweeney stole the spotlight in a crystal‑embellished dress from Christian Cowan’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. The sheer floor‑spanning garment clung to her like a fitted tee, its delicate ruching turning sparkle into elegance.

On October 30, designer Christian Cowan leapt onto Instagram to spotlight Sydney Sweeney’s look at Variety’s 2025 Power of Women event. He posted a carousel of photos along with a video that captured the actress on the carpet, where she turned heads in a custom, crystal‑adorned twisted‑waist gown from his Spring/Summer 2026 collection, created in partnership with Elias Matso.

He captioned it as:

"Sydney Sweeney wears Christian Cowan x Elias Matso crystal twisted waist gown from the Christian Cowan Spring Summer 2026 collection."

The glimmering mesh seemed to catch each flash of the camera, while understated diamond accents, earrings and a handful of stacked rings provided the sparkle needed. Sweeney crowned the look with a sleek platinum-blonde bob and radiant makeup, the silver eyeliner sketched along her eye crease and lower lash line.

What unfolded was a calibrated look, a blend of confidence, elegance and a forward‑looking edge, that forever stamped her as one of the night’s most unforgettable red‑carpet moments.

