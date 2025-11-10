Team Australia shares their number 1 tip on joining the team for Physical: Asia

Physical: Asia Team Australia (Image via Instagram/@domtomato)

Team Australia competes in Physical: Asia alongside seven other countries, including South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Mongolia, Turkey, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

The team consists of Robert Whittaker, Eddie Williams, Dom Tomato, Eloni Vunakece, Katelin van Zyl, and Alexandra Milne.

Members bring diverse athletic experience, ranging from UFC and rugby to CrossFit and strongman competitions. Their preparation incorporates structured physical training, endurance exercises, and nutrition management.

Participation in the team requires meeting rigorous physical standards and maintaining consistent performance across the show’s challenges, which test strength, stamina, and overall athletic capability.

Team Australia’s key preparation strategies for joining Physical: Asia

Calorie intake and energy management

Eddie Williams, Australia’s Strongest Man winner, emphasized the importance of maintaining sufficient energy levels. He stated,

“If you want to join Team Australia, you're gonna need to consume a lot of calories. Calories are your friends. So, my tip, calories are good.”

Proper calorie intake ensures that athletes have the energy required to sustain performance during physically demanding challenges.

In Physical: Asia, participants face competitions that require strength, speed, and endurance, making energy management a key component of preparation.

Heat exposure and sauna techniques

Eloni Vunakece, a rugby player on Team Australia, incorporates heat exposure into his fitness routine.

He uses a method he describes as a "poor man sauna," where he sits in his car on a very hot day with the heater on full, effectively exposing himself to high temperatures as a form of endurance training.

"There's plenty of beneficial benefits of sauna, so that's my unhinged tip of the day. I would recommend you take a towel there because it's not a deal for your car seats," he added.

He explained that this method is intended to improve endurance and acclimatization to heat, which can be advantageous during outdoor physical challenges.

Training approach and output focus

Other team members highlighted training methods focused on physical output. Dom Tomato, a parkour athlete, stated,

“My fitness tip for if you want to join Team Australia is output over input. Whatever you put in doesn't matter; just output more. Go hard, sweat everything.”

Katelin van Zyl, a Crossfitter and Hyrox athlete, emphasized the importance of doing "better" through measurable and consistent effort.

Robert Whittaker, UFC fighter, emphasized readiness for opportunities, noting,

“You can do it, you know, believe in yourself, back yourself, be ready for opportunities, because they arise and when they do, just be ready.”

Australia is at the top of the Physical: Asia leaderboard

As of Episode 6, Team Australia was leading Group A in the competition. In the Team Rep Match, Australia scored eight points, while South Korea and the Philippines tied with five points each after three matches.

The final Sack Toss match was set to determine the next team's elimination. Australia previously defeated Japan in the Shipwreck Salvage challenge and advanced through multiple rounds.

Team members Robert Whittaker and Eloni Vunakece participated in these challenges. The team earned points through both individual and group events, placing them at the top of their group at this stage of the season.

Australia’s position also reflects its performance in earlier challenges. During the Territorial Conquest challenge, Team Australia was part of Group A alongside South Korea and the Philippines.

Two countries had been eliminated from the competition by Episode 6, following the Death Match rounds. The team completed tasks, including hauling cargo and participating in Team Rep Match events.

Their accumulated points contributed to the ranking of Group A heading into the next set of episodes.

Stay tuned for more updates.