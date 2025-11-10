Who attended Brandy and Monica’s star-studded LA concert? Rihanna, Beyoncé and more spotted in the crowd

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Monica and Brandy Norwood arrive at the Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala at The Beverly Hilton hotel on February 12, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

R&B powerhouse duo Brandy and Monica held another sold-out concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on November 9, 2025. Their November 9 concert, part of their The Boy is Mine co-headlining tour, scheduled to run from October 16 to December 14, 2025, was a star-studded affair.

Pop star and beauty mogul Rihanna, music power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles were also in attendance.

Other popular faces present included rapper and actress Queen Latifah, singers Kelly Rowland, Rita Ora, Muni Long, and Jamal Roberts, actresses Jennifer Lewis, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Yvonne Orji.

More details on The Boy is Mine tour by Brandy and Monica

The co-headlining tour, aptly named after Brandy and Monica’s 1998 hit The Boy Is Mine, is a 32-day US trek that began in Cincinnati and will conclude in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Boy is Mine peaked at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 weeks, earning the singers a Grammy for Best R&B performance by a duo or group.

The singers announced the tour in June 2025, with Brandy stating that it was about honoring how far they’ve both come:

“This really is a full-circle moment. Monica and I coming together again isn’t just about the music—it’s about honoring where we came from and how far we’ve both come. ‘The Boy Is Mine’ was a defining chapter in R&B, and to share the stage all these years later is bigger than a reunion—a celebration of growth, sisterhood, and the love our fans have given us from day one.”

Their Inglewood concert featured performances from rappers LL Cool J, O.T. Genesis, and R&B singer Mario. Destiny’s Child’s Kelly Rowland was a supporting act. Muni Long and Jamal Roberts serenaded the audience with songs.

Bravdy and Monica paid tribute to the attendees in separate Instagram posts. Brandy shared a picture of herself with Rihanna and thanked the Diamond crooner for a surprise appearance.



Monica shared a carousel of photos to show appreciation to LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, Rihanna, and Michael Coste, amongst others, for supporting their music.

