Sheriff Country season 1 episode 2 recap: Skye becomes a murder suspect as Mickey leads a dangerous rescue mission

Sheriff Country season 1 (Image via Youtube / CBS Lake Charles)

The second episode of Sheriff Country season 1, titled “Firewall,” aired on Friday, October 24, 2025, on CBS. The episode mixed tense emotions with gripping police drama as Morena Baccarin’s Mickey Fox struggled to balance her job as sheriff and her role as a mother when her daughter got caught up in a serious crime.

As the story continued, Mickey’s life fell apart after her daughter Skye was found covered in blood near the body of her boyfriend, Brandon.

Things got worse when the evidence and motive both seemed to point at Skye, leaving Mickey torn between her duty to the law and her love for her daughter.

At the same time, Mickey worked on a dangerous new case about young men kidnapped and forced to work on a farm. Her mission to save them led to a tense showdown that tested her strength and leadership.

The episode showed how hard it was for Mickey to keep her personal and professional worlds apart.

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 2: What happened to Brandon?

Brandon’s murder was the main focus of Sheriff Country season 1, episode 2. His death shocked the small town and put Mickey’s daughter Skye in serious trouble. Brandon was found dead in his apartment, and Skye was discovered there covered in his blood.

She said she went to say goodbye before he went back to rehab, but her fingerprints were later found on the missing murder weapon, a knife.

The episode showed that Brandon had learned from Skye about her grandfather’s hidden money kept in beehives behind Mickey’s house. He tried to steal it, was stung badly, and nearly got shot. Skye didn’t mention this part at first.

Later, Brandon used the stolen money to buy drugs, and Skye took them from him to have them thrown away.

Brandon’s death seemed to come from anger and betrayal. A recording he made of his fight with Skye made her look angry and unstable. With the knife missing and all the evidence against her, Skye became the main suspect.

Because her mother was the sheriff, the case drew even more attention, leaving both Mickey and Skye trapped in pain and suspicion.

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 2: What complications is Mickey facing

Mickey faced her toughest challenges yet in “Firewall.” While dealing with her daughter’s possible role in Brandon’s murder, she also handled a dangerous kidnapping case.

Several young men had been taken and drugged, forced to work on an illegal weed farm in a remote area called Deadwater.

Trying to balance her family problems and her job, Mickey led a rescue mission with deputies Boone and Cassidy. They learned that a local man named William Purdy had been killed by the same people behind the kidnappings.

During the mission, Cassidy broke Mickey’s rule and pulled her gun, but in the end, they found the missing men alive at a Christmas tree farm that had been turned into a drug operation.

The rescue brought relief but also more pain. When Mickey returned home, she found things worse for Skye. Brandon’s family blamed her for the murder and even tried to confront her outside the house.

Mickey was torn between protecting her daughter and doing her duty as sheriff, leaving her struggling to decide which part of her life needed her most.

Other highlights of Sheriff Country season 1 episode 2

Besides the main crimes, episode 2 focused more on family and moral struggles. Mickey’s father, Wes, kept making her life harder even though he tried to help.

He used to be a drug dealer but now lives a clean life. He followed Mickey into dangerous areas during the investigation, making her face old memories while depending on his street smarts.

Mickey’s sister, Sharon Leone, also came back to help. She supported both Mickey and Skye, bringing calm to the chaos around them. Sharon showed how strong the family could be even in the middle of trouble.

Deputies Boone and Cassidy also played bigger roles this time. Boone took charge of Brandon’s murder case, while Cassidy tested Mickey’s patience and leadership in the field.

The episode mixed strong emotions with tense action, ending with both relief and sadness. The rescue of the kidnapped teens was a success, but the mystery around Brandon’s death was still unsolved.

With Skye’s innocence in doubt and Brandon’s family angry, Sheriff Country left viewers wondering how long Mickey can keep her family life from falling apart while doing her job as sheriff.

Fans of Sheriff Country can watch the new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus

