Sheriff Country season 1 episode 2: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Mickey (Image via Youtube / CBS Lake Charles)

Tonight, CBS airs a new episode of Sheriff Country season 1, following Mickey Fox as she juggles being Edgewater’s sheriff while looking out for her daughter Skye. Episode 2 promises drama and suspense as Mickey deals with a murder case connected to Skye, while also investigating a separate missing persons case, with help from her sister Sharon Leone.

In the first episode, Mickey became Edgewater’s interim sheriff after her boss was killed. She worked hard to meet the town’s expectations while staying true to her own sense of justice. Meanwhile, her daughter Skye struggled with sobriety, complicated by a relationship with a young man Mickey had arrested.

The premiere showed Mickey handling the challenges of running for sheriff, dealing with community pressure, and managing family problems. From uncovering child abuse to facing betrayal within her team, Mickey proved her dedication to the town, even as her daughter’s risky choices threatened her personal and professional life.

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 2 airs on Friday

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 2 will air this Friday, October 24, 2025, on CBS. New episodes come out every week at 8/7c. The show continues to follow Mickey Fox as she works as Edgewater’s sheriff, solves crimes, and tries to protect her daughter Skye during a tense murder investigation. Viewers can expect drama, suspense, and emotional moments.

Where to watch Sheriff Country season 1 episode 2

Viewers can watch Sheriff Country Season 1 on several streaming platforms, including fuboTV, Paramount+, The Roku Channel, and Prime Video. On Paramount+, the Essential plan costs $5.99 per month (or $59.99 per year), and the Premium plan costs $11.99 per month (or $119.99 per year), letting users watch all the new episodes as they come out.

What to expect from Sheriff Country season 1 episode 2

Episode 2 is about what happens after Skye’s boyfriend is murdered. Mickey is in a hard spot as a mom and as the town’s sheriff. She has to trust her deputies and her ex-husband to handle the legal work while keeping Skye safe. At the same time, Mickey takes on a separate missing persons case that challenges her skills and leadership.

Sharon Leone comes to help Mickey with family and work problems. The episode has tense moments and hard decisions. Mickey must protect her loved ones while doing her job. Secrets come out and limits are tested. The episode shows drama and suspense and proves that Mickey is becoming a strong sheriff in Edgewater.

A brief recap of episode 1 before Sheriff Country season 1 episode 2 arrives

In the premiere episode, Mickey Fox moved from being a deputy to the interim sheriff after her boss was murdered. The community and the rotary club were upset about recent burglaries.

Mickey discovered that a young boy named Simon was stealing food to feed his stepsister Maddie. Maddie was being starved by their cruel stepmother. Mickey worked with CPS to rescue the children and uncover the dangerous situation in their home.

At the same time, Mickey faced personal challenges. Her daughter Skye had just finished rehab and started dating Brandon. Mickey had arrested him before for drugs. Later Brandon was found stabbed and Skye’s DNA was there.

This put Mickey in a hard position as she tried to protect her daughter. Boone was secretly running against Mickey for sheriff. He hid important information and caused dangerous situations. This led to a tense cliffside rescue that tested Mickey’s courage and leadership.

