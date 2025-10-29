What is Chris Evans' net worth? 'Captain America' star's fortune explored as he welcomes baby with wife Alba Baptista

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Alba Baptista and Chris Evans attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Chris Evans has welcomed his first child with wife Alpa Baptista. The couple, known for their privacy, reportedly welcomed a baby in Massachusetts, according to TMZ. The news outlet added that the baby would bear both parents' surnames. People magazine later reported that the couple named their child Alma Grace Baptista Evans.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chris Evans is worth $110 million. The 44-year-old actor gained global recognition for his nearly decade-long portrayal of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was ranked amongst the highest-paid actors in Hollywood.

According to alleged insider reports, Evans and Baptista are enjoying their privacy and these special first few days as a family with their baby.

More details on Chris Evans’ and Alpa Baptista’s relationship

The actors were linked together in January 2022 but kept their relationship out of the public eye. They had their wedding ceremony at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in September 2023.

The Fantastic Four actor opened up to People in 2022 about his plans to wed and have a family:

"That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family."

He added:

"When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared."

Chris Evans spoke with The Knot in June 2025 and shared details about how he proposed to his wife, Baptista.

"Maybe I shouldn't even be saying this. I proposed to my now-wife in Portuguese — she's Portuguese," Evans said. "So I learned how to say, 'Will you marry me?' in Portuguese. And I had practised all week."

