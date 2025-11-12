What is the Nikalie Monroe TikTok church drama? Viral 43-part series explained as pastor labels her a 'demon'

TikToker Nikalie Monroe went viral for her baby formula experiment (representative image). (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Nikalie Monroe is going viral for her recent social experiment. The TikToker, who is also an army veteran from Kentucky, began calling popular churches to ask for baby formula. Notably, she does not have a baby. To convince the church staff, she plays a recording of a baby crying.

So far, Nikalie has called 42 churches, and 33 have refused to help her, while nine churches agreed to buy formula for her.

Islamic Center of Charlotte, a mosque, was among the institutions that said yes.

The series of videos has gone viral, prompting netizens to question the morals of megachurches.

Even the members of the churches have come forward and demanded answers.

As the internet users are spreading the videos, Living Faith Christian Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, which appeared in the TikToker's experiment, and ended up saying no to her, released a statement.

Raymond W. Johnson, a pastor at the Louisiana church, stated in his sermon that Nikalie Monroe lied about having a baby to feed.

He claimed that the church had helped people many times in the past, but was against her "dirty deed." Johnson also called the content creator a "TikTok demon."

"We in the middle of feeding people and how you gon do your little dirty deed. It's the spirit of a witch. It's a witch. And my Bible says he does not allow those things to live. So you have to watch when you're fooling with God," the pastor said.

Nikalie Monroe said that there was no ill intention behind her viral social experiment

The TikToker uploaded a video on November 10, saying that the idea came from a phone call with a friend. She randomly planned to call the churches to see if they would help a person in need.

Monroe stated that she did not have any ill intentions or wanted to be mean and test churches. She noted that she is not religious.

However, Nikalie calls herself spiritual and said that a higher power "called to this experiment."

She shared that while hearing no from the churches, she felt emotional and depressed. Monroe said that she wanted to focus on the positive instead.

Nikalie stated that she had a conversation with the owner of the Appalachian church in Kentucky, who agreed to send her the formula.

He told her that he personally knew many churches that said no to her, and they were good people who helped the community.

"The churches that said yes to a liberal, tattooed lesbian were a MAGA church, a Hispanic church, a Black church, a Catholic church, and an Islamic mosque. That should tell you everything," she said.

The TikToker told her followers not to carry the negativity and focus on what changes they can make. Nikalie told netizens not to leave bad reviews on the churches' pages.

Monroe said in another video that Raymond W. Johnson handled the situation badly.

She suggested that he could have acknowledged the shortcomings and promised to help mothers in the future.

In her latest video, the TikToker shared that the nine churches that said yes told her that they approved of her experiment and that it shed light on the issue.

Some of the churches even promised that they would put up sections for mothers so they could get diapers, formula, and wipes.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Nikalie Monroe TikTok church drama.