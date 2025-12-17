Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately?: Release date and time, where to watch and what to expect

Adam Duritz in Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately? (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️HBO)

"Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately?" premieres on Thursday, December 18, 2025, from 9:00 to 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max simultaneously.

This 90-minute documentary, directed by Amy Scott, is part of Bill Simmons' Music Box series on HBO, produced in association with Ringer Films and Shark Pig Studios. It covers the rise of the San Francisco band Counting Crows in the 1990s.

The band was formed in the early 1990s in the Bay Area. Members include frontman Adam Duritz, guitarist David Bryson and keyboardist Charlie Gillingham, along with multi-instrumentalist David Immerglück, bassist Matt Malley and drummer Dan Vickrey.

Their 1993 debut album, August and Everything After, was a big success. Songs like Mr Jones and Round Here mixed folk and rock elements. The album sold millions, earning Grammy nominations and became a key part of 1990s alternative rock. Success led to heavy attention, especially on Duritz, due to his style and lyrics.

The documentary includes interviews with current and former band members. It also features comments from Chris Martin of Coldplay, Cyndi Lauper, Mary-Louise Parker, comedian Jeff Ross and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Release schedule for Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately? across all regions

Region/Area Release Date Release Time United States (ET) December 18, 2025 9:00 p.m. United States (PT) December 18, 2025 6:00 p.m. Canada (ET) December 18, 2025 9:00 p.m. Canada (PT) December 18, 2025 6:00 p.m. Mexico (CST) December 18, 2025 8:00 p.m. Brazil (BRT) December 18, 2025 11:00 p.m. Argentina (ART) December 18, 2025 11:00 p.m. United Kingdom (GMT) December 19, 2025 2:00 a.m. Central Europe (CET) December 19, 2025 3:00 a.m. South Africa (SAST) December 19, 2025 4:00 a.m. India (IST) December 19, 2025 7:30 a.m. Japan (JST) December 19, 2025 11:00 a.m. Australia (AEDT) December 19, 2025 1:00 p.m. New Zealand (NZDT) December 19, 2025 3:00 p.m.

What is Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately? all about and what to expect

The documentary focuses on the period following the success of August and Everything After. It shows how sudden fame affected the band and Adam Duritz personally.

Duritz dealt with mental health issues, including an undiagnosed dissociative disorder, during constant touring and public attention. He drew on these experiences in the band's 1996 album, Recovering the Satellites.

It covers the balance between sharing personal stories in music and losing privacy, including Duritz's public relationships.

Rare 1990s archival footage of electric live performances, behind-the-scenes moments, personal photos and unseen clips vividly recreate the era's thrill and chaos.

The documentary avoids pure nostalgia and instead offers a nuanced portrayal of creative defiance, identity struggles and the balance between fame and authenticity.

Fans will appreciate deeper context on pivotal events like the band's controversial 1994 SNL appearance, while newcomers gain insight into Counting Crows' lasting impact on introspective rock.

Where to watch Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately?

The documentary premieres on HBO and streams on Max in the U.S. and most countries on December 18, 2025. In Canada, it will be available on Crave the same day.

