"He reminds me of Rob Kardashian": Cheryl Burke on Dylan Efron's unexpected journey on Dancing with the Stars

Dylan Efron from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

Cheryl Burke, a 26-time professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars, is praising contestant Dylan Efron for his rapid growth and dedication on Season 34.

In an interview with Us Weekly on Thursday, October 25, Burke highlighted the underdog energy they both share and said:



“He reminds me of Rob Kardashian, he’s really invested, like, he’s putting everything into it. Now with Rob, it was different because he wasn’t initially like that.”



Dancing with the Stars: Cheryl Burke and Rob Kardashian







Burke partnered with Kardashian, now 38, during Season 13 in 2011. The pair finished in second place behind eventual winners J.R. Martinez and Karina Smirnoff. Burke recalled:



“It was hard to even get him into rehearsal because he was so nervous, poor guy, but once he started getting comfortable, he and Dylan are similar in that sense. He is just surrendering to this experience because that’s all he can do, and he’s working it out, like, he’s not just doing the work in the studio.”



Burke also pointed out Efron’s focus and thoughtfulness. She said:



“Like, you can tell he has a lot of thought process behind everything. He’s probably eating, sleeping [dance], and if he has a girlfriend, I feel sorry for her because, like, he’s probably living dance right now.”



Dylan Efron’s journey on Dancing with the Stars

Dylan Efron, 33, younger brother of actor Zac Efron, is competing with professional dancer Daniella Karagach.

Though he lacks formal dance training, Efron has consistently impressed judges and fans alike with his growth, determination, and stage presence.



“I’m not only learning to dance, but I’m learning to perform, and it feels like I’m using every hour of every day to see this through,”



Efron told Us in the Reality Stars of the Year issue.



“I’m just so proud of how much I’m putting into it.”



Efron contrasted his experience on Dancing with the Stars with his previous work on the reality series, The Traitors.



“While The Traitors is not easy, a lot of it is out of your control and dependent on luck. DWTS is fully in your control, and it’s up to you to go out there to perform and do your best. It’s been incredibly challenging physically and mentally, and so rewarding for the same exact reasons,” he said.



The show has also pushed Efron outside his comfort zone and tested his relationship with longtime girlfriend Courtney King.



“I would be lying if [I said] Dancing With The Stars wasn’t tough, but I think it’s tougher on Courtney than me,” he admitted on The Viall Files podcast.





“It’s trying right now, but she’s so supportive. She knows I love her. We know it’s all temporary, so that’s why I don’t think anything’s really changed. I know it’s hard for us right now, but we’re still where we are. We still love each other and, yeah, we’re in a great place.”



Preparing for Halloween Night

Efron and Karagach are gearing up for Dancing with the Stars’ Halloween Night. The duo will perform a Viennese waltz to Tommee Profitt and Brooke’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love (DARK)” along with two additional routines for the cast’s dance marathon.

The episode will feature Cheryl Burke as a guest judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.



“I’m definitely going to be looking for authenticity. I think, you know, that can be a big word, but authenticity to the style of dance, and especially when it comes to ballroom,”



Burke said of her judging approach.



“I mean, I am the first to say that I am definitely not an expert in contemporary or jazz, but I am in ballroom. I will be looking for techniques that’s executed the right way that has been written in technique books, because that’s just what I know, right? So, I’m going to focus and stay in my lane as far as that goes.”



Burke added that she is excited to reunite with her former castmates. She said:



“It’s all family. Even though it’s been three years, it’s gonna probably feel like no time has passed.”



Stay tuned for more updates.