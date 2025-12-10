NCIS Season 23 Episode 8 Recap: Did Jimmy finally make a move towards Jessica?

NCIS season 23 © CBS

NCIS season 23, episode 8, Stolen Moments, aired on December 9, 2025. Co-written by series star Brian Dietzen, the installment serves as a deep dive into the character of Dr. Jimmy Palmer, exploring his personal aspirations and emotional landscape. The episode debuted recently, looking into the struggle between technology and human connection, a major theme woven throughout the hour.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for NCIS Season 23. Readers’ discretion is advised.

NCIS season 23 episode 8 focuses on testing a new Data Assisted Workflow Navigator (DAWN) chatbot. The Department of Justice introduced this technology to improve case resolution. However, AI causes unexpected issues. Jimmy didn't eventually approach Jessica. Jimmy accidentally finds a conversational partner in the chatbot.

Beyond the technological thread, the episode advances Jimmy Palmer and Agent Jessica Knight's romantic tension. "Stolen Moments" addresses the rumor that their breakup was fake. The episode shows they both feel and want reconciliation. The main obstacle is their reluctance to start being together again. Jimmy stopped short of approaching Jessica.

NCIS season 23 episode 8: Did the DOJ’s new AI Chatbot DAWN Conflict with Jimmy's Work Habits?

NCIS season 23, episode 8, introduces an important part of the procedural plot, the AI chatbot DAWN. The Department of Justice tells the NCIS team to test this technology to make the overall workflow more efficient. DAWN's intro makes things tense right away because it is based only on data and logic. The AI says that Jimmy's ways are "habit- and ritual-based" instead of "efficiency-oriented."

From a data point of view, DAWN is right, but the show makes a case for why Jimmy's rituals are needed. They also give emotional support and stability in a job that deals with real trauma. Jimmy is not being inefficient; he is practicing self-regulation.

The attempt to change the Naval Observatory's time standards was a very easy procedural case to solve. Samantha, the victim, was taken advantage of by her "best friend," Rachel. Rachel set Samantha up by using her need for a connection. Rachel's overacting was so predictable that it made the person responsible very clear to the NCIS team right away.

Did Jimmy and Jessica really break up for no good reason?

The hour delves deep into the the relationship between Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight, hinting that they broke up for no good reason. In NCIS season 23, episode 8, Jimmy is given the chance to say that they broke up because they were afraid, not because they didn't love each other. They both made it clear that there are still strong feelings between them. But neither character has really tried to reconnect; they've both just accepted that the time wasn't right.

Gibbs' Rule 24 states that no such thing as perfect timing exists. This rule is a big part of the theme as it suggests that they need to make their own time instead of waiting for signs from other people or the world. Their love is shown to be worthwhile. They agreed to the separation because they were afraid of how hard it might be to get back together.

Why did Jimmy fail to act after seeing Jessica with Nick Torres?

The ending of NCIS season 23 episode 8 shows a climactic moment that focuses on Jimmy's internal struggle. Jimmy stops waiting for the right moment because of Gibbs' Rule 24. He is finally going to tell Jessica how he feels, so he gets the guts to walk over to her. He's ready to admit that he misses her or that they should try to spend time together.

But he stops and doesn't take that important first step. He doesn't want to do it partly because of how he saw Jessica with Agent Nick Torres. Jimmy is worried that Jessica has gotten over him and moved on with someone else, maybe even with Nick. But his fear still affecting him is the bigger issue. He understands Gibbs' rule in his head, but he is still emotionally waiting for a sign from God or the universe to show that this is the right time.

At this point, Jimmy's last goal is not to give up something for someone else; it's more about the idea of "let it go if you love it." He is waiting to see if Jessica comes back to him. This inaction is counterproductive. Jessica won't know that she is meant to "return" if she doesn't know how he feels and what he wants. This shows that the two of them still have trouble talking to each other.

Was there any real romantic possibility between Knight and Torres?

NCIS season 23 episode 8 briefly suggests Knight and Torres are dating. The narrative offers little evidence for this. Previous seasons have shown their platonic relationship. Nick knows Jimmy likes Jessica, making any romantic relationship disruptive.

Torres and Knight have always had a natural rapport that felt more like sibling attraction than romantic tension. A love triangle, especially one involving a conscious Nick, would be a short-lived dramatic plot device. Jimmy and Jessica's unresolved relationship dominates NCIS season 23 episode 8.

NCIS season 23 episode 8 streams on CBS.