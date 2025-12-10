Where was She's Making A List filmed? All filming locations revealed

The cozy, small-town Christmas backdrop of She’s Making A List, Hallmark’s 2025 holiday romantic comedy directed by Stacey N. Harding, is a central part of the film’s charm. The movie follows Isabel Haynes, an inspector for the “Naughty or Nice Group,” a consulting agency tasked with assisting Santa Claus by evaluating children through a strict behavioral formula. Isabel expects a routine assignment when she is asked to assess 11-year-old Charlie Duncan, but her work becomes complicated after she grows close to Charlie’s widowed father, Jason.

Filmed under the working title The Christmas Audit, the movie unfolds across inviting, festive environments that were created in the middle of summer. The production team relied on carefully selected locations and extensive seasonal set dressing, making the filming sites an important component of the film’s overall visual identity.

All filming locations for the film

The romantic comedy film She’s Making A List was filmed entirely in British Columbia, with production based in Metro Vancouver and Fort Langley in Langley Township. Principal photography took place from July 14 to August 1, 2025, requiring the cast and crew to work through high temperatures while dressed in winter clothing and surrounded by carefully applied artificial snow.

Much of the interior and controlled exterior filming occurred in Vancouver, where the production used studio spaces and flexible outdoor setups to create the illusion of a snowy holiday environment. These controlled locations allowed for the precise lighting, effects, and winter set dressing needed to maintain the film’s festive tone.

The film’s small-town charm was achieved primarily in Fort Langley, a longtime favorite for holiday productions thanks to its warm, walkable streets and classic storefronts. The production decorated the village center with garlands, wreaths, lights, and faux snow, transforming the area into a picturesque Christmas setting. A memorable scene involving children playing ball was filmed outside the Coulter Berry Building at 9220 Glover Road, one of several local landmarks featured in the film.

Additional streets and shops around the Fort Langley town center were dressed for the movie’s outdoor holiday sequences.

What is She’s Making A List all about?

She’s Making A List premiered on December 6, 2025, on Hallmark Channel. The story follows Isabel Haynes, played by Lacey Chabert, as she evaluates children for Santa’s annual Naughty or Nice list. Isabel’s professional certainty begins to unravel when she meets Charlie Duncan and unexpectedly develops feelings for his father, Jason. As Isabel learns more about the Duncans’ grief and resilience, she begins to reconsider what it truly means for a child to be labeled “naughty”, and whether compassion has a place in her work.

Lacey Chabert brings warmth and emotional nuance to Isabel, while Andrew Walker portrays Jason with sincerity and gentle humor. Their on-screen partnership is supported by a cast that includes Cadence Compton as Charlie, Alessandro Miro as Giuseppe, Steve Bacic as Rudolph, Dax Belanger as Santa, Georgia Blake and Taylor Blake in supporting roles, Felix Burke as Eddie, Flora Karas as Donner, Yobdee Marazzi as Sarah, Brenda Matthews in a featured moment at a bus stop, and Francisco Trujillo Avalos-Davidson as Jimbo. Additional performances from Charlie Cherriere and others help establish the film’s community-driven setting.

In an interview with Entertainment Now, Andrew Walker described the project as deeply personal, saying:

“This was a very emotional and visceral movie for both of us.”

Reflecting on Charlie’s grief-driven behavior, he added:

“This is the message in the movie — that no kids belong on a ‘naughty’ list. For most kids, it’s just circumstances that they go through that make them do things that are uncharacteristic for them.”

He also highlighted the positive creative process he shared with Chabert and director Stacey Harding. In an interview with TV Insider, he explained how closely the two leads collaborated during production:

“We worked days before we showed up on set, we’d work every single morning, running lines in the trailer and finding little bits and pieces that we could make it our own.”

He also described the shoot as unexpectedly smooth, adding:

“At the end of the shoot, we said to each other, ‘This was just so pleasant and so fun and easy.’”

She’s Making A List is now available for streaming on Hallmark+.