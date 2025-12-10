Avi Loeb reiterates need for space platform amid ongoing 3I/ATLAS discussion

Avi Loeb (Image via Getty)

Harvard theoretical physicist Professor Avi Loeb firmly believes in the presence of aliens, and with the rising buzz surrounding the nature of the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS, his stance has only solidified.

In an interview with Will Cain Country Live, uploaded to YouTube on December 8, 2025, Loeb spoke about the need for space exploration, stressing the need for a space platform or a “habitat in space” that would accommodate humans in the coming years if humanity’s sustenance were to be prioritized.

According to Loeb, advanced technology can be used to create favorable conditions in space for humans to live, as he believed it was illogical to fight over the “real estate on this tiny rock” that is the Earth.

The conversation came to a head after interstellar 3I/ATLAS sparked debate over its origin due to the anomalies or unusual behavior it has displayed since its discovery in July 2025.

While NASA called it a comet of natural origin, Loeb insisted that researchers remain open-minded since the anomalies were too significant to overlook and could indicate the presence of alien technology.

He suggested that the interstellar object was a “visitor,” urging astronomers to remain skeptical of its nature and intention until conclusive data proves otherwise. If artificial, Loeb stated, it could have major implications for humanity.

Thus, he stressed the importance of space exploration for humans’ longevity if encountered by aliens.

Looking into the anomalies of 3I/ATLAS and what the possibility of extraterrestrial intelligence could mean for humanity







While NASA classified 3I/ATLAS as a natural comet, Loeb argued that the anomalies could mean otherwise. However, he did not certainly state that artificial forces are behind the interstellar object.

Even on the Loeb scale, he placed 3I/ATLAS at the 3-4 mark, with 10 classifying the object as artificial and hazardous for humans. But even so, he did not dismiss any idea.

There are multiple reasons why Loeb believes the object can be artificial. The first anomaly shows 3I/ATLAS moving backward compared to the other planets, yet remains in the same plane they orbit.

The other anomalies include the object’s strange sunward “anti-tail,” large size, high speed, its close approach to Jupiter’s gravitational bubble, linear structure of jets, unusual chemistry, and lack of water, among others.

These anomalies have caused Loeb to remain open about the discussion of 3I/ATLAS, irrespective of what NASA and other scientists have concluded about the interstellar object.

In the interview, Loeb argued that instead of the trillions of dollars spent on the military budget every year, if the government allotted even one trillion for space exploration and the study of objects like 3I/ATLAS that may indicate life beyond Earth, the implications would be “huge.”



“It would be a great opportunity for humanity to grow,” he said, if conclusive evidence of intelligent life beyond Earth was ever discovered.



According to Loeb, irrespective of what 3I/ATLAS indicates about the presence of a “neighbor” in the coming months, especially after December 19, when the object would make its closest approach to Earth, he believed it was a “fact” – they only needed to figure it out with evidence.

He suggested that it would be “better” for human civilization to know the “reality the way it is” for their own sustenance.

That way, he believed people would take space exploration more seriously and try to seek “real estate” in space, as he suggested the presence of a space platform to accommodate humans.

