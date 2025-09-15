Did Yungblud issue a lifetime ban to a crew member seen celebrating Charlie Kirk's death? Viral claim debunked

Yungblud hasn't banned any of his crew members for their insensitive reaction to the death of Charlie Kirk (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Yungblud)

An unfounded claim about Dominic Richard Harrison, aka Yungblud, putting a lifetime ban on one of his crew members is going viral.

A Facebook post from a page, Electric Heartbeats, asserts that the English singer-songwriter took the step after his staffer was allegedly seen celebrating the death of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk. The original poster also shared a link to a third-party article corroborating the claim.

The Facebook post starts with a claim that Yungblud issued a lifetime ban on one of his touring crew members after he discovered that they were photographed celebrating after Kirk’s death at Utah Valley University (UVU). The post also claims:

“With steely resolve, YUNGBLUD declared that neither the individual nor their family will ever be allowed near his shows again — a blunt message that the artist will not tolerate disgrace or the mocking of tragedy....”

However, there is no credible evidence that Yungblud put a lifetime ban on one of his crew members and their family. The claims that the Idols singer-songwriter banned his staffer are likely false. Furthermore, Yungblud hasn’t publicly reacted to the death of Charlie Kirk. Social media has been rife with such fabricated claims since the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.

The false stories of Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson, Jeramiah Dickey, and many more pledging financial help to Kirk’s young children have emerged on the internet. At the same time, the untrue claims that artists like Michael Bublé, Eminem, and Ed Sheeran are paying tribute to the late Turning Point USA founder also surfaced recently.

At the same time, before the murder suspect, Charlie Kirk, was taken into custody, many on X were also speculating with misleading AI-enhanced pictures of the person of interest. The names like Skye Valadez and Stone Lambert were trending on Twitter before Trump announced that the suspect was identified and detained.

The person seen cheering in a viral video taken after the shooting of Charlie Kirk at UVU recently came forward

A bearded man was seen celebrating in a trending clip shot following the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk on Wednesday, September 10. A Twitter user named David (@RtothepowerofX) asserted that it was him in the viral clip, while also claiming that he stood and shouted “USA” to create a distraction for the security team. In a video statement, David recounted the incident and claimed:

“I instinctively checked the security team’s movement, though I have no affiliation with them, realizing the situation is dangerous, I stood and shouted, ‘USA,’ not as a provocation, but to project strength and encourage others, and create a distraction that might help calm panic or even save lives.”

In another video, David called out people on either side of political spectrum on making the “mockery” out of the situation following the killing of Charlie Kirk. He also asserted that he will not apologize for what he did, claiming he did what he was trained to do.

Yungblud recently teased something “secret” with Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler

The 21st Century Liability artist recently posted a cryptic post, seemingly teasing an upcoming project. Yungblud shared a short clip capturing a moment with Aerosmith lead singer, Steven Tyler, as both embraced one another. The latter is heard saying:

“We got a secret and nobody knows it.”

While neither of the singers revealed the secret, many in the comments speculated about the upcoming collaboration. For those unaware, the duo also performed together at MTV’s Video Music Awards to pay a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.