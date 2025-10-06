Did Charlie Kirk's father pass away? Viral Robert Kirk death claim debunked

Viral post claiming Charlie Kirk's father has died, is debunked. (Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A recent Facebook post claimed Charlie Kirk's father, Robert Kirk, has passed away weeks after his son's untimely death. Charlie, a conservative political activist and the co-founder of Turning Point USA, died after being shot in the neck during an event at Utah Valley University on September 10.

According to a post by the Facebook page Kitten Cuties shared on October 4, Charlie's father, Robert W. Kirk, died after being unable to recover "From the Pain of Losing His Son Charlie". The caption continued:

"In a devastating twist, the Kirk family has suffered yet another unbearable loss. Robert W. Kirk, still reeling from the tragic death of his son, Charlie, has passed away after never fully recovering from the overwhelming grief."

The post added:

"His death has left the family, and the world, in mourning, as fans reflect on the immense pain and heartbreak the family has endured. The shock and sorrow continue to ripple through those who knew them, and the question remains—how much more can the Kirk family endure?"

A photo collage accompanied Kitten Cuties' post. The image on the bottom left contained an old family photo of the Kirks, with Charlie posing next to his parents, and supposedly his sister, Mary.

One of the other images in the collage seemingly depicts Charlie's widow, Erika, crying as she holds a framed picture of Robert. The other image captured an illustration of Charlie and Robert embracing each other in the afterlife, seemingly in heaven. Regardless, these two images in the collage were generated using AI.

Furthermore, there have been no recent credible reports on the death of Charlie Kirk's father, Robert Kirk. Erika Kirk, or anyone from the Kirk family or their close friends, has also not disclosed any such information about Robert.

Thus, Kitten Cuties' viral claim about Charlie Kirk's father's demise is fake.

Viral claims about Charlie Kirk's father's death are false

Another post from the Facebook page US Star made on September 25 claimed Robert W. Kirk was rushed to the hospital after his health declined following his son's death.

However, there were no such reports on Robert Kirk by popular publications or any social media posts by anyone close to the Kirk family.

Previously, around September 12, a similar hoax was circulated online. An obituary of a man sharing Robert W. Kirk's name made the rounds across social media platforms, according to which Robert had died in 2008. However, the post was debunked as a clickbait story.

None of these posts had any concrete evidence to back the claim about Robert Kirk's debilitating health or his demise.

Charlie Kirk's father, an architect, and his mother, a mental health counselor, reportedly kept private for the most part following his death last month.