How did Yungblud’s girlfriend Jesse Jo Stark celebrate his new song while he slept after postponing a show?

Yungblud’s girlfriend, Jesse Jo Stark, promoted the singer’s new songs even as he lay sick in bed. Yungblud and rock legends Aerosmith released a track titled My Only Angel on September 19, 2025. A day earlier, the singer had to reschedule his September 18, 2025, Philadelphia show with a heartfelt message to his fans on Instagram.

The Abyss crooner explained that while he was “gutted” to reschedule the show, he had no other choice because he couldn’t get off the floor and had been advised by doctors to rest to recover from a virus.

The 28-year-old rock artist didn’t elaborate on the type of virus he was diagnosed with.

He informed fans that he was moving the show from Filmore Philadelphia to the Met Philadelphia, and the new date will be communicated to them soon.

YUNGBLUD’s latest health issue comes after he postponed a show in Liverpool, England, in July 2025, due to a Tonsillitis diagnosis. Illness notwithstanding, Jesse Jo Stark celebrated the release of My Only Angel by sharing a dance video on TikTok on September 19.

In the clip, Stark, dressed in a hoodie and lounge pants, jumped up and down as she sang the lyrics to the new track. A sleeping Yungblud was visible in the background.

Stark wrote over the video:

"When yer more excited about yer loverss song release than he is x,"

She congratulated Yungblud on scoring a collaboration with Aerosmith with the caption:

"Congrats, Sicky baby! x,"

"He is the sexiest man alive, and he’s got the heart as well to match the outside": Jesse Jo Stark praises Yungblud in a new interview

Stark attended the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on September 7, 2025, and spoke with PEOPLE Magazine on the red carpet. The singer/ actress stated that Yungblud wasn’t only physically attractive, but he had the mind to match the body:

"He is the sexiest man alive, and he’s got the heart as well to match the outside. Insides match the outside."

Stark said about her boyfriend, who performed a tribute for Ozzy Osbourne at the MTV VMAS:

"He’s so rock and roll to me and true and honest, and he has the heart, he has the brains, and he has the f---ing voice, so I don’t know who else would’ve done it," she says of the tribute performance. "It’s beautiful and I think Ozzy would’ve said the same thing."

Jesse Jo Stark and Yungblud went official on Instagram in 2021 after fans began speculating on their relationship in August 2020.

