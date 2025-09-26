Did anyone win the Powerball lottery? Jackpot results and winning numbers for Wednesday September 24 2025 are out

South Pasadena, CA - October 01: Powerball and Mega Millions lotto tickets are sold at Foremost Liquor Store on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in South Pasadena, CA. The Powerball lottery has reached the 1 billion mark with an estimated $1.04 billion jackpot, for the next drawing on Monday night after no grand prize winner in Saturday's drawing. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

​The results are in for the recent Powerball drawing held on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. With millions of tickets being sold across the country, players awaited to see if anyone would take home the jackpot, which had been climbing steadily.

Winning numbers for September 24 drawing

The winning figures for the September 24 draw were 11, 22, 34, 41, 63, and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2x.

Lottery officers verified the results shortly after the delineation took place. Players are now being prompted to check their tickets precisely to see if they matched some or all of the figures.

Jackpot status and rollover

As of Thursday morning, it hadn't yet been verified whether a ticket matched all six figures to claim the jackpot. If no one has the winning ticket, the jackpot will roll over to the next drawing.

That means the prize will grow indeed larger, adding to the excitement for players ahead of the coming listed draw on Saturday, September 27.

Powerball jackpots frequently increase snappily because no single ticket wins the top prize in numerous successive delineations. The rollover system builds expectation as further players join in for a chance to win.

Other prizes in Powerball

While the jackpot is the biggest prize, many other players win lower amounts in each draw. Matching five white balls without the Powerball earns $1 million. Matching four white balls and the Powerball pays out $50,000.

Indeed, a single Powerball match can return $4. Players who named the Power Play option can see their non-jackpot winnings multiplied by two, three, four, five, or indeed ten times, depending on the multiplier drawn.

For the September 24 draw, the multiplier was 2x.

How and where to claim winnings

Lower prizes, generally over $50,000, can frequently be claimed at certified lottery retailers. Larger prizes, including jacks, must be claimed directly through state lottery services or headquarters.

Winners generally have 180 days from the drawing date to make their claims, though the time period can vary depending on state rules.

Lottery officers continue to remind players to check their tickets precisely, as numerous lower prizes go unclaimed each time.

Powerball is one of the largest lottery games in the United States, played in 45 countries, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game has produced some of the biggest jackpots in history, with prizes reaching into the billions.

The coming drawing will take place on Saturday, September 27, 2025. still, the prize could climb near to $150 million. This would make it one of the bigger rolls of the season, if no ticket won the September 24 jackpot.

The September 24 drawing is now part of Powerball’s story. Players are waiting to see if someone won the jackpot or if the prize will get bigger again.