Who was Tyra Spaulding and what happened to her? Miss Universe Jamaica contestant dies after sharing concerning last posts

Tyra Spaulding's case is being investigated as a suspected suicide by the authorities (Image via Getty)

Miss Universe Jamaica finalist Tyra Spaulding has died at 26. The Jamaica Gleaner first revealed the news. Notably, Spaulding participated in the beauty pageant around two years ago.

The case was described as a suspected suicide by the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit on September 25, 2025.

Tyra was discovered the previous day in her room, where she was reportedly hanging with a pink curtain around her neck.

While the authorities have started investigating the matter, Tyra Spaulding spoke up on mental health issues in various videos. The clips are currently trending on social media.

According to Punch magazine, one of the videos featured Tyra opening up about how she was getting different kinds of thoughts in her mind. Spaulding addressed the same by saying:

“I’m fighting for my life… my mind is trying to kill me. Every day I get up, my mind tells me to go and jump off the building. It tells me to go and overdose on pills. It tells me to go and hang myself.”

Expressing their grief in a statement, the Miss Universe Jamaica Organization described Spaulding as a vibrant, intelligent, and inspiring individual.

They also said that Tara’s “grace and spirit” left an impact on the hearts and minds of those who were close to her.

Many others who were a part of the contest paid tribute to Tara on social media, with winner Jordanne Lauren Levy writing on her Instagram Story that she is holding Spaulding’s “loved ones in close prayer during this unimaginable time.”

Tyra Spaulding was reportedly dealing with some issues

While Tyra kept her personal life away from the limelight, her YouTube channel was the only medium through which she expressed a lot of things to everyone.

However, Spaulding started sharing videos only a month ago, despite the channel being started in 2013.

One of the clips was posted three weeks ago, where Tyra Spaulding claimed that she was feeling as if two different versions of her existed.

She said that while one of them wanted her to live, the other wanted her to die. Tyra then referred to all those who were dealing with similar issues and said:

“Their mind just consumes them and they just end up killing themselves. Why do we do it? Is it the devil possessing us? I don’t know. Like what is this? Something keeps telling me that, you know, life would just be easier if I wasn’t here. It’s either I die now or die later when I’m old and grey.”

The clip received more than 26,000 views, and the channel itself had collected almost 80,000 views. One of the videos featured her telling her life story, where she disclosed that she completed her graduation around five years ago, following which she joined an audit firm.

Tyra said that she started her modelling journey in 2023 and got baptized the same year, as she decided to devote her life to Jesus Christ.

Spaulding also stated that she was employed during that period, alongside dealing with a failing relationship.

Sandra Rose stated that Tyra Spaulding was an advocate for mental health and suicide prevention.

However, she was herself struggling with some unknown issues and once wrote in an Instagram post that she was “going through hell.”

A few months ago, she allegedly told her colleagues and close friends that she could hear voices.

As mentioned, Tyra’s case is under investigation and further updates on the same are currently awaited.