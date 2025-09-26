The Office stars Oscar Nuñez and Kate Flannery win $1 million on Who Wants to Be A Millionaire finale

Oscar Nuñez (Image via Getty)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire concluded another season on September 25, 2025, in a tense finale featuring The Office stars Oscar Nuñez and Kate Flannery.

The Dunder Mifflin cast members reunited and took home a grand prize of $1 million for their chosen charities, namely Planned Parenthood and Philabundance, a Philadelphia-based food bank.

Nuñez and Flannery are popular among netizens for playing Oscar and Meredith in the NBC sitcom, The Office, during its nine-season run from 2005 to 2013.

The pair was slow but steady as they advanced to the finish line by giving one correct answer at a time.

They even received help from The Office co-star Brian Baumgartner, who is known for playing the role of Kevin.

Nuñez and Flannery used their Phone-a-Friend advantage on Brian and advanced further in the game.

However, the feat was not easily achievable. Both players felt the pressure during the closing rounds of the game.

Nuñez was so stressed, he lay down on the floor of the studio during the final question and expressed his frustration by declaring that he hated the game.

Despite the nerves and the pressure of the moment, the pair managed to correctly answer the final question, taking home $1 million during the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire finale.

What was the last question Oscar Nuñez and Kate Flannery had to answer in the finale of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?







The final question asked to the pair was:



“The word ‘planet’ comes from an ancient Greek word that literally means what?”



The options provided along with the quiz were “A. Powerful, B. Immortal, C. Stranger, and D. Wanderer.”

While Nuñez walked around the stage to manage his stress, Flannery confirmed that their answer was option D, Wanderer.

Once their answer was locked in, Jimmy said:



“It was a long journey to get here. So much wandering. I could make a case for every one of these choices. You’re lying down, looking up at the sky, stranger, immortal, powerful. All reasonable choices, and yet, the choice you made by putting yourself in the body of an ancient Greek, perhaps even Galileo himself, to choose the correct answer [is amazing].”



As soon as he confirmed they had gone with the correct answer, the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire stage filled with confetti, while The Office stars celebrated in disbelief.

Flannery exclaimed, “What is happening? What is happening?” and stated that she could not believe she had won the $1 million grand prize.

Shortly after, the winning duo was handed the check.

All about The Office

The Office originally aired for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013. Nuñez and Flannery participated in all the seasons.

The comedy sitcom left a lasting impression on viewers, winning five Emmy Awards and becoming a critical success.

The show continues to remain a fan-favorite, evident from its constant reruns.

In September 2025, The Paper, a spinoff featuring Nuñez in the same universe as the earlier show, premiered on Peacock.

The show, which initially documented the stories of Michael, Pam, Dwight, Jim, and others, now shifted to cover the stories of the staff of the struggling newspaper, The Truth Teller, in Toledo.

Nuñez returned to his role as Oscar Martinez, acting as the newspaper’s head accountant.

Although the game show concluded on September 25, 2025, fans of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire can stream the entire season on Hulu.

Stay tuned for more updates.