Joel McHale brings chaos to Who Wants to Be a Millionaire as Jimmy Kimmel clarifies misunderstood lifeline rule

Jim Rash (Image via Getty)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire aired its latest celebrity episode on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, with Community stars Joel McHale and Jim Rash teaming up to play for charity. The episode quickly became lighthearted and playful as McHale’s high energy changed the usual pace of the game.

Right from the start, he joked that he was “super high” and continued to tease host Jimmy Kimmel throughout the game. His unpredictable behavior added a humorous touch to the show.

Amid the laughter, there was also a clear explanation of one of the game’s most confusing rules, the 50/50 lifeline. Kimmel explained that it’s “the only one that can never be wrong,” unlike help from the audience, a phone-a-friend, or even the host himself.

McHale and Rash eventually won $125,000 for their chosen charities. They decided not to risk that amount on the $500,000 question and chose to walk away.

Even though they didn’t reach the top prize, the episode stood out for its funny moments, back-and-forth debates over using lifelines, and Kimmel’s useful reminder about how the 50/50 option really works.

McHale and Rash bring comedic chaos to Who Wants to Be a Millionaire stage

From the beginning, Joel McHale set a playful tone for the episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. When Jimmy Kimmel asked how he was feeling, McHale jokingly replied that he was “super high.” Kimmel quickly moved things along, saying McHale was probably feeling “relaxed.”

But that wasn’t the case, as McHale’s high energy and quick jokes continued throughout the game. He and Jim Rash kept the mood light with their back-and-forth conversations.

At one point, McHale said they were ready to “lock in” an answer, and Kimmel had to remind him that the correct phrase on the show is “final answer.”

McHale then mockingly corrected himself, adding to the ongoing comic tone in Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Rash later joked that McHale was “putting their friendship on the line” when they risked the $64,000 answer with limited certainty.

Despite the distractions, the duo performed well, advancing through the game and saving their lifelines for higher-value questions.

Their energy made them one of the most notable pairs this season, second only to the two-part premiere featuring Matt Damon and Ken Jennings. Ultimately, they opted out at the $500,000 mark, taking home $125,000 each for charity.

Kimmel breaks down the 50/50 rule as McHale questions its reliability in Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Midway through the game, McHale and Rash debated using their 50/50 lifeline. Kimmel used the opportunity to explain why it’s the most reliable tool in the game.

“It can never be wrong,” he told them, adding that while the audience, phone-a-friend, or even the host could give wrong answers, the computer-generated 50/50 lifeline only eliminates two incorrect choices.

Even with that reassurance, McHale remained skeptical. Kimmel then introduced the technician behind the system, jokingly calling him “Dennis” and suggesting he looked trustworthy. McHale countered that Dennis resembled “the commander of the Margaritaville,” continuing the comedic tone.

While McHale leaned toward risk-taking, Rash occasionally urged caution. Their strategy of saving lifelines worked out, allowing them to walk away with a solid $125,000 in Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Kimmel’s final remark about the 50/50 lifeline proved accurate, when he later guessed what the answer to their final, unplayed question might have been, he got it wrong, reinforcing his earlier point.

The segment served as a rare moment of rule clarification on the show, highlighting a feature that many viewers and players often misunderstand.

