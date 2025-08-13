How Helen Hunt and Dan Bucatinsky won $125,000 on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire - Details explored

Helen Hunt and Dan Bucatinsky on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (Image via Instagram/@millionairetv)

Episode 4 of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire season 4 was released on August 13, 2025. It saw Helen Hunt and Dan Bucatinsky winning $125,000 for charities, St. Joseph Centre and The Trevor Project. The former focused on feeding and housing the homeless, and the latter worked towards suicide prevention in young LGBTQ+ people.

Helen and Dan won the amount after they decided to walk away without listening to Jimmy Kimmel, the host's, guess. Their decision was absolutely right because if they had believed in Jimmy, they would have ended up with $32,000. Instead, they quit and secured the $125,000 bag.

In the same Who Wants to Be a Millionaire episode, Adam Devine and Anders Holm also sat in the hot seat. While the former team aptly decided against taking a risk, these two took a risk that didn't work.

In an attempt to save their lifelines, Helen and Dan answered the $125,000 question on a guess. They were wrong so they dropped down to $32,000.

How did Helen Hunt and Dan Bucatinsky win $125,000 in Who Wants to Be a Millionaire season 4?

It is usual for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire players to preserve major lifelines, so they can be used when tough questions are asked. Helen and Dan, however, showed no hesitation while using them early on. The duo answered eight initial questions correctly, without using any lifelines.

Their first lifeline use was for a $16,000 question. They used the 50/50 lifeline to halve their options for a question about the CROWN act title. They then used their Phone a Friend lifeline for a $64,000 question. They called the former Jeopardy! champion Tim Lopez, and he answered their question surprisingly quickly.

"Wasn't that the best Phone a Friend you've had on this show?" Helen rhetorically asked Jimmy.

From here on, Helen and Dan used all their lifelines till they came to the $250,000 question. All they had left were Ask the Audience and Ask the Host. So they first started by asking the audience to poll.

However, because it was a math question, the poll yielded unsatisfactory results, and Helen and Dan decided to use their other lifeline as well.

While Jimmy gave the answer he thought was correct, the celebrity duo didn't believe him. After a lot of thought, they decided to quit instead of losing out on a big chunk of money.

Their decision proved fruitful because if they had gone with Jimmy's answer, they would have gone back to $32,000.

What was Adam Devine and Anders Holm's game on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire season 4 episode 4?

While the former two celebrity stars didn't hesitate to use their lifelines early on in the game, Adam and Anders did. They wanted to save their crucial lifelines for the harder part of the game. So when they were asked to guess which celebrity turned down the role of Han Solo for $125,000, they tried to answer without any help.

Anders thought the correct answer was Robert Redford because he believed he saw that information popping up online recently. However, right when he was about to lock in his answer, he said he wasn't sure. The duo fumbled the bag because Al Pacino was the right answer. They dropped down to $32,000 and weren't able to use the lifelines they had saved for later use.

Stay tuned for more updates.