Kaitlan Collins misleads Jake Tapper on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire aired on ABC on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, with CNN anchors Kaitlan Collins and Jake Tapper competing as a team for charity.

The pair played to raise money for an organization supporting veterans with housing. Host Jimmy Kimmel guided them through the questions as they used their lifelines along the way.

During the episode, Collins and Tapper moved quickly through the early rounds and reached the higher prize levels. At the $125,000 mark, they faced a question about an 18K gold-plated art installation once displayed at the Guggenheim Museum.

Collins argued strongly for one option, while Tapper hesitated to commit. They eventually used the “Ask the Host” lifeline, turning to Kimmel for help. The host’s response shifted their decision and led them to the correct answer.

Later in the game, they advanced to the $250,000 question about the official name of the filling inside a Reese’s peanut butter cup.

With only two options left on the board, they relied on their final lifelines but chose incorrectly. As a result, their winnings dropped to $32,000, the guaranteed prize for their charity.

The Guggenheim Question in Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Collins and Tapper reached the $125,000 question asking what 18K gold-plated item had been installed at the Guggenheim Museum and labeled “America.”

The choices included a vending machine, a recliner, a water fountain, and a toilet. Collins leaned toward “vending machine,” making an argument for it, while Tapper admitted, “I was afraid of being accused of disparaging the United States.”

Unsure, the pair decided to use the “Ask the Host” lifeline in Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Jimmy Kimmel told them directly that the answer was the toilet, commenting,

“It was so appropriate for this moment in American history that it should be on the flag.”

Trusting Kimmel, they locked in the answer and advanced. The installation, created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, was displayed at the Guggenheim from 2016 to 2017.

It was a fully functioning gold-plated toilet named America. Reports later surfaced that the museum’s curator even offered it to the White House during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Though Collins initially persuaded Tapper to consider the vending machine, the lifeline gave them the correct response and kept them in the game.

The $250,000 question in Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

After clearing the Guggenheim question, Collins and Tapper faced the $250,000 challenge in Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

The question asked what the filling in a Reese’s peanut butter cup is officially called. Four options were presented, but after using the “50:50” lifeline, only “plug” and “pad” remained.

They then used the “Phone a Friend” option, but the friend was also uncertain, finally suggesting “pad.”

Collins agreed, saying she was “leaning toward pad,” and Tapper accepted. They locked in the answer. Unfortunately, the correct choice was “plug.”

The wrong answer dropped their winnings from $250,000 to $32,000. Despite the setback, their charity still received the guaranteed donation. Kimmel reassured them, saying,

“Oh man, are you guys gonna have a fight,” before confirming the amount going to the cause.

Collins and Tapper’s game showed how lifelines can influence progress in the competition. While Kimmel’s input helped them on the Guggenheim question, the final decision on the Reese’s peanut butter cup filling ended their run.

Their appearance continued the tradition of news anchors and public figures participating in the celebrity edition of the show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.



