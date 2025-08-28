“Just power through”- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire celebrity guests Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh prepare for the gameshow

Asif and Saagar on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire season 4 (Image via Instagram/@millionairetv)

Episode 6 of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire season 4 was released on August 27, 2025. It saw the Indian actor, Asif Ali, alongside his Deli Boys co-star Saagar Shaikh, in the hot seat. The second segment saw ESPN star Joe Buck alongside actor Oliver Hudson playing for the win.

In a small clip posted on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire's official Instagram handle on August 25, 2025, Asif and Saagar were seen preparing for their upcoming gameplay.

"My strategy is just drink a bunch of coffee. Just get jacked up. Take a flight early morning, have three hours of sleep, and really just power through," said Asif about his preparations.

Saagar stated that he watched a few episodes of the show the night before, but there wasn't much he could do to prepare for such a game.

The duo also joked about how they were going to win two billion dollars on the show.

How Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh prepared for their gameplay in Who Wants to Be a Millionaire season 4 episode 6

The duo was asked on camera how they thought they made a great team. Saagar said that they were a great team because they could bounce things off each other.

"I think we equally know 50% of things," he added.

Asif agreed and stated that they came together to make one "reasonably educated person". He added that they were excited to be there, while Saagar jokingly added that one of their parents was going to be proud, not both.

When they were asked what they did to prepare for their gameplay, Saagar said that he watched four episodes of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire the night before, while Asif stated that he didn't watch any, but he was going off of "aura" and was going to trust what he remembered about the show.

Saagar stated that it was the kind of show that couldn't be prepared for. He added that they needed to start preparing as a five-year-old and just needed to be observant.

"You gotta remember what colour Charizard is and division, and just gemstones," he added.

Asif shared that his strategy was to drink a lot of coffee and get "jacked up" before going to play. Saagar jokingly added that they also needed to take a flight early morning to get to the game.

Asif agreed and asked his fellow game participants to get three hours of sleep and just power through.

Saagar agreed and said that he thought that was going to work. He said he also thought they weren't going to win a million dollars.

However, Asif didn't think the same because he believed they were going to win two million dollars.

"That's how good we're going to crush it," said Asif.

Saagar said they were going to change the game because of their gameplay. Asif joked that Jimmy was going to tell them that they were so good at their gameplay that he was giving them one million out of his pocket.

In another clip posted on the show's official Instagram handle, the two introduced themselves as the stars of the Hulu series, Deli Boys, and told the viewers that they were going to win two billion dollars on the show.

Asif jokingly asked them not to look up the rules, implying that they were going to break them.

Stay tuned for more updates!