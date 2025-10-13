Why was Lions’ Brian Branch banned for one game after the brawl vs. Chiefs?

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 25: Brian Branch #32 of the Detroit Lions looks on prior to a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Brian Branch has been suspended for one game without pay by the NFL for unsportsmanlike behavior. The sports body announced the punishment for the Detroit Lions' player on October 13, 2025, after the latter got into a fight with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster after their game on October 12, 2025.

If the ban stands, the player will miss his team’s match against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 20, 2025. Branch has reportedly appealed his suspension.



Jon Runyan, NFL Vice President of football operations, condemned Branch’s post-game actions, labelling them “aggressive.”:

“Your aggressive, non-football act was entirely unwarranted, posed a serious risk of injury, and clearly violated the standards of conduct and sportsmanship expected of NFL players."

He added that the twenty three-year-old's conduct was a poor reflection of the NFL:

"Your conduct reflected poorly on the NFL and has no place in our game.”

“I did a little childish thing,” Brian Branch talks about his altercation with Kansas City Chiefs players in a new interview

Branch has admitted that his actions were “childish” but were not uncalled for. In an interview with USA TODAY, the player added that he was provoked by the other team not playing by the rules and the referee not paying attention:

“I did a little childish thing. But I’m tired of people doing stuff between the plays, and the ref doesn’t catch it, trying to bully me out there."

According to ESPN, after the Detroit Lions lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on October 12, 2025, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted to high-five Branch, who rebuffed him as he walked past.

Another Kansas Chiefs player, Smith-Schuster, noticed the exchange and went to Branch to converse with him. Branch struck Smith-Schuster, and a fight broke out on the field.

Schuster went after Branch, who succeeded in ripping the former’s helmet off his head. Coaches and colleagues later separated the parties.

Smith-Schuster didn’t believe Branch’s explanation of the game’s events and stated to USA TODAY:

“I made a good block. He obviously responded after the game. At the end of the day, it’s about the team win.”

Detroit Lions' coach, Dan Campbell, also condemned Brian Branch's actions, saying they were inexcusable and would not be accepted.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.