Demi Lovato announces one-night-only concert at the Hollywood Palladium on October 25

Demi Lovato has announced that a day after her highly anticipated album drops, she’ll only perform for one night at the Palladium in Los Angeles. On October 25, 2025, the 33-year-old singer will celebrate the release of her It’s Not That Deep album with "songs from the years that have led us to this moment!”

The Grammy-nominated artist announced the news on social media, stating that she had missed being on stage:

“This era is a celebration of the journey that’s brought me to where I am today. I haven’t announced a headline show since 2023, and I have missed seeing your faces so much.”

She added:

“I cannot wait to get back in a room with you all and sing, dance, scream, and shake our asses TOGETHER!!”

Demi Lovato had previously announced that she was quitting touring

While the singer was on tour supporting her Holy Fvck album, she took to her Instagram Stories with a video on September 13, 2022.

The Stone Cold hitmaker announced that she would no longer perform her songs again:

“I’m so f—ing sick I can’t get out of bed,” Lovato wrote on a series of photos of a window. “I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys.”

She posted after:

“Gonna power thru it for you guys [sick emoji] [black heart emoji] I’ll need help singing so sing loud for me bb’s!!”

In another Instagram Story, Lovato added:

“I barely have a voice, I’m gonna be pointing the mic to the audience a lot tonight.”

Holy Fvck dropped on August 19, 2022 and is Lovato’s eighth studio album. The album embraced the rock and roll elements of the singer’s first two albums.

She revealed to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that Kelly Clarkson’s Since You’ve Been Gone inspired her to make the album:

"One influence that really changed where I wanted to go directionally into music was Kelly Clarkson's ‘Since You’ve Been Gone.’ It was a monster record. And I saw the transformation of her as an artist go from R&B soul pop to pop rock. And I was like, wait, that’s what I want to do.”

